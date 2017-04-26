Tyron Barnard



The FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup will take place in February 2018 in Berlin in Germany. 12 Teams from around the globe will compete for the ultimate prize in Indoor Hockey, one of those teams will be from Africa. The identity of that team will be decided at the upcoming African Indoor Hockey World Cup Qualifier in Swakopmund in Namibia.





The South African Men will be up against the ever improving Namibians and Zimbabweans in a quest to qualify for their fourth Indoor Hockey World Cup. Bearing in mind the do or die nature of the tournament coach Pierre le Roux has named a team featuring some of the most exciting talent in South African indoor hockey.



“We have selected a very similar team to that which participated in the All Star series in December, which fared really well against a World Class All Stars side. This teams job is to qualify and after that we will begin building to the World Cup, our focus is firstly on the tournament in Namibia and we have the squad to get us there!”



In the goalkeeping department Richard Curtis maintains his place and is joined fellow 2015 World Cup goalkeeper Chris McCathie who has been unavailable for recent squads. The KZN Raiders supreme dominance at the 2016 IPT is also evident as 8 players make the squad. Captain Matt Fairweather is joined by arguably South Africa’s two best players from 2016 Justin Domleo and Jethro Eustice. Regular stalwarts in the SA squad Robin Jones and Mo Mea are also joined by Western Provinces Wade Paton and the newly married Keagan Robertson.



Reza Rosenberg produced the individual finest display by a South African in the Greenfields International All Stars series in December when he was not overawed by Olympic gold medallists Moritz Fuerste and Timo Wess and is rightfully rewarded with a place in the squad and is joined by his Southern Gauteng team mate Rusten Abrahams, who also debuted in the exhibition series against the All Stars. Abrahams finished matric in 2015 and should be a great role model to many youngsters in SA.



The last name in the list is the effervescent and exceptionally exciting Ryan Julius who would probably have been a lot closer to the first name on the list than the last. Ryan was unavailable after selection in December due to competing in the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup.



The Full squad for the African Indoor Hockey World Cup Qualifier



Name, Province

C McCathie (GK), KZN Raiders

R Curtis (GK), KZN Raiders

M Fairweather (C), KZN Raiders

J Domleo, KZN Raiders

R Jones, KZN Raiders

M Mea, KZN Raiders

W Paton, Western Province

J Eustice, KZN Raiders

K Robinson, KZN Raiders

R Abrahams, Southern Gauteng

R Rosenberg, Southern Gauteng

R Julius, Western Province



Match Schedule



Friday, 23 June 2017



10h00 – South Africa vs Zimbabwe – Men

15h00 – Namibia vs South Africa – Men

20h00 – Namibia vs Zimbabwe – Men



Saturday, 24 June 2017



10h00 – South Africa vs Zimbabwe – Men

15h00 – South Africa vs Namibia – Men

20h00 – Namibia vs Zimbabwe – Men



Sunday, 25 June 2017



10h30 – Men's Final



SA Hockey Association media release