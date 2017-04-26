Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

South African Inter-Provincial Mens & Womens Tournament 2017

Published on Wednesday, 26 April 2017 10:00
Results and Tables from Day 2



2017 Inter-Provincial Mens A

SOUTH GAUTENG - WEST PROVINCE Pool A 4 - 2
EASTERN PROVINCE - FREE STATE Pool A 2 - 3
WITSIES - WP PENS Pool B 2 - 0
SPAR KZN - NORTHERN BLUES Pool B 4 - 4

Pool A

Team GP W D L GD P
Southern Gauteng (RSA) 2 2 0 0 12 6
Free State (RSA) 2 1 0 1 -9 3
Eastern Province (RSA) 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Western Province (RSA) 2 0 1 1 -2 1

Pool B

Team GP W D L GD P
KZN Raiders (RSA) 2 1 1 0 5 4
Northern Blues (RSA) 2 1 1 0 3 4
Witsies (RSA) 2 1 0 1 -1 3
WP Pens (RSA) 2 0 0 2 -7 0

2017 Inter-Provincial Mens B

MPUMALANGA - NORTHERN DAISIES Pool B 0 - 1
BORDER - SG NUGGETS Pool A 2 - 10
KZN MYNAHS - EASTERN GAUTENG Pool A 6 - 0
NORTHWEST - SACD Pool B 4 - 3

Pool A

KZN Mynahs 2 1 1 0 9 3 6 4
SG Nuggets 2 1 1 0 13 5 8 4
Border 2 1 0 1 11 13 2 3
Eastern Gauteng 2 0 0 2 3 15 -12 0

Pool B

North West 2 2 0 0 7 4 3 6
SACD 2 1 0 1 6 6 0 3
Mpumalanga 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0
Northern Daisies 2 1 0 1 1 4 -3 0

2017 Inter-Provincial Womens A

SOUTHERN GAUTENG - WITSIES Pool B 6 - 0
SPAR KZN - WP PENS Pool B 5 - 0
NORTHERN BLUES - WEST PROVINCE Pool A 1 - 1
NORTH WEST - FREE STATE Pool A 1 - 2

Pool A

Western Province 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 4
Northern Blues 2 1 1 0 4 1 3 4
Free State 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2 3
North West 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5 0

Pool B

Spar KZN 2 2 0 0 11 0 11 6
Southern Gauteng 2 2 0 0 9 1 8 6
WP Pens 2 0 0 2 1 8 -8 0
Withies 2 0 0 2 0 12 -12 0

2017 Inter-Provincial Womens B

MPUMALANGA - SG NUGGETS Pool B 4 - 2
NORTHERN DASIES - EAST PROVINCE Pool A 2 - 2
KZN MYNAHS - SACD A Pool A 3 - 1
BORDER - SACD B Pool B 3 - 1

Pool A

KZN Mynahs 2 2 0 0 5 2 3 6
Northern Daisies 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 4
Eastern Province 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1
SACD A 2 0 0 2 1 7 -6 0

Pool B

Mpumalanga 2 2 0 0 11 2 9 6
Border 2 2 0 0 10 5 5 6
SG Nuggets 2 0 0 2 6 11 -5 0
SACD B 2 0 0 12 1 10 -9 0

