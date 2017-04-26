South African Inter-Provincial Mens & Womens Tournament 2017
Results and Tables from Day 2
2017 Inter-Provincial Mens A
|SOUTH GAUTENG - WEST PROVINCE
|Pool A
|4 - 2
|EASTERN PROVINCE - FREE STATE
|Pool A
|2 - 3
|WITSIES - WP PENS
|Pool B
|2 - 0
|SPAR KZN - NORTHERN BLUES
|Pool B
|4 - 4
Pool A
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Southern Gauteng (RSA)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|6
|Free State (RSA)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-9
|3
|Eastern Province (RSA)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|1
|Western Province (RSA)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|1
Pool B
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|KZN Raiders (RSA)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|Northern Blues (RSA)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Witsies (RSA)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|3
|WP Pens (RSA)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-7
|0
2017 Inter-Provincial Mens B
|MPUMALANGA - NORTHERN DAISIES
|Pool B
|0 - 1
|BORDER - SG NUGGETS
|Pool A
|2 - 10
|KZN MYNAHS - EASTERN GAUTENG
|Pool A
|6 - 0
|NORTHWEST - SACD
|Pool B
|4 - 3
Pool A
|KZN Mynahs
|2
|1
|1
|0
|9
|3
|6
|4
|SG Nuggets
|2
|1
|1
|0
|13
|5
|8
|4
|Border
|2
|1
|0
|1
|11
|13
|2
|3
|Eastern Gauteng
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|15
|-12
|0
Pool B
|North West
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|4
|3
|6
|SACD
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|6
|0
|3
|Mpumalanga
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|Northern Daisies
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
2017 Inter-Provincial Womens A
|SOUTHERN GAUTENG - WITSIES
|Pool B
|6 - 0
|SPAR KZN - WP PENS
|Pool B
|5 - 0
|NORTHERN BLUES - WEST PROVINCE
|Pool A
|1 - 1
|NORTH WEST - FREE STATE
|Pool A
|1 - 2
Pool A
|Western Province
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|4
|Northern Blues
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Free State
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|North West
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|0
Pool B
|Spar KZN
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|0
|11
|6
|Southern Gauteng
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|6
|WP Pens
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8
|-8
|0
|Withies
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|12
|-12
|0
2017 Inter-Provincial Womens B
|MPUMALANGA - SG NUGGETS
|Pool B
|4 - 2
|NORTHERN DASIES - EAST PROVINCE
|Pool A
|2 - 2
|KZN MYNAHS - SACD A
|Pool A
|3 - 1
|BORDER - SACD B
|Pool B
|3 - 1
Pool A
|KZN Mynahs
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|6
|Northern Daisies
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|4
|Eastern Province
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|SACD A
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|0
Pool B
|Mpumalanga
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|2
|9
|6
|Border
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|5
|5
|6
|SG Nuggets
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|11
|-5
|0
|SACD B
|2
|0
|0
|12
|1
|10
|-9
|0
