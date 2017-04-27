



The International Olympic Committee (IOC) yesterday announced the composition of its commissions for 2017. For the third consecutive year, FIH Executive Board members Marijke Fleuren and Tayyab Ikram will give hockey a voice in two commissions which provide assistance to the IOC.





Fleuren, also European Hockey Federation President, has been nominated to the Women in Sport Commission. This appointment reflects FIH's passion about advancing gender equality on and off the field, an area in which hockey has been making great strides for many years. Read more here.



Ikram, also CEO of the Asian Hockey Federation, has been appointed to the Sport and Active Society Commission. This is another area where hockey excels as a 'sport for all' - played from juniors to Masters, by families and people from all walks of life, a truly inclusive sport.



IOC President Thomas Bach has significantly increased the number of women appointed to a commission over the last few years, with 38 per cent of places now taken by women – a historic high. That is a 70 per cent increase since 2013.



The changes to the function and composition of the commissions also include increases in the number of members from America, Africa and Asia, thus guaranteeing a more global and diverse continental representation.



In addition, the new make-up of the IOC commissions is marked by the inclusion of young men and women who represent a new generation and will be the sports leaders of tomorrow.



