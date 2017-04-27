Shaheed Devji





Canada’s Men’s National Team faces celebrate a goal vs Germany on August 6, 2016 at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (By: Yan Huckendubler)



For the second time in as many tries, Canada’s men’s field hockey team has advanced through World League Round 2 and into the World League Semi-Finals.





With the second place finish in Trinidad and Tobago earlier in April, Canada moves on to Round 3 in London, England from June 15-25 and guarantees itself two shots to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.



“Considering the lead-in we had was a bit disjointed – no games since the Olympics – I think it was really good,” Men’s National Team head coach Anthony Farry says of Canada’s performance at World League 2 in Tacarigua.



“In the match that really mattered, the semi-final against Russia, we showed the composure and understanding of what’s needed to win those games and I think we really took control of it. And that was really pleasing.”



A top eight finish in London would mean Canada qualifies for the 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup after missing out on the 2014 tournament in the Hague.



And after qualifying for the 2016 Olympics (after missing out on the 2012 Games in London) through the World League circuit in 2015, it would mean Canada has seized the opportunity to qualify for a major tournament twice in a row.



It’s a testament to how far the Canadian men have come in recent years under Farry’s leadership.



“Out of the Olympics, we’re seeing a bit of a different side, a more mature side at times,” Farry adds. “We’ve got guys who are starting to grow up in terms of hockey ability, and that showed through in our semi-final against Russia for sure.



“It is a disappointment not to win it (World League 2), and it is good that the guys were disappointed. The staff was equally disappointed. But we move ahead and look to the next one now.”



With recent history in mind, the team is confident at its chances to get the job done and qualify for the World Cup by putting in a good showing at the World League Semi-Final in London.



But Farry and Canada know they would be wise not to put a whole lot of stock on past results.



“Our ability to perform in the big games and the games that count, it’s been good,” he says. “It’s something that gives the group that confidence and that belief.”



“But on the day, that doesn’t count for too much. You’ve got to go out there, you’ve got to perform, you’ve got to beat the side that’s in front of you.”



And now, maybe more than ever, Canada’s men believe they can do that in any given match.



Canada opens the World League Semi-Final in London on June 16 vs Pakistan at 6:00pm local time.



For Canada’s full schedule, results, and game recaps, click here.



Canada’s men also have a second chance to qualify for the 2018 World Cup by winning the Pan American Cup, which will be held from Lancaster, Pennsylvania from August 4-13 this year.



Field Hockey Canada media release