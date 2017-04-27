Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Pakistan Jrs down Western Australia 2-0; enter Final

Published on Thursday, 27 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 52
Hobart, Tasmania: In the last playoff match, Pakistan defeated Western Australia 2-0 to enter the final of  Australia's National Junior Hockey Championships.



It was a well contested game but Pakistan held the upper hand most of the time.

Handsome boy Ali Aziz opened the scoring in the 20th minute.

The score remained 1-0 when the team changed the sides.

The second goal came in the 43rd minute through Shahzaib Khan.

Now Pakistan face New South Wales State team in the final of this 10 team competition on Saturday.

PHF Media release

