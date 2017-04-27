Manuja Veerappa



BENGALURU: When floods washed away most of Poonch, a remote district in Jammu and Kashmir close to the border, Saqib's home was among the thousands that bore the brunt. A few days after the 2014 calamity, when the family of six returned from the relief camp, there wasn't much left they could call their own. But to Saqib's delight lay his hockey stick amidst the ruins, in a corner of what used to be a room he shared with his siblings. It had survived the deluge.





Saqib feels it was an indicator that he was meant to be hockey player. The family has since rebuilt its home and life and the incident has added ambition and purpose to the 15-year-old's sporting dreams.



Like Saqib, most of the players from Jammu and Kashmir who are currently playing in the Hockey India Sub-Junior National Hockey championship here have a story to tell: of waking up to gunshots in the dead of night or missing practice for weeks at a stretch courtesy curfews, stone-throwing and protests.



Although the odds are stacked heavily against these youngsters, they have the burning desire to overcome them and wield sticks with the hope that the region, largely unattended to by the Sports Authority of India, will get support.



"We lost everything in the 2014 floods. The recent flooding too affected us. We often miss out on practice because of the unrest in the region. There are times when we can't go to the ground for weeks, so we make the best use of the time we get," explained Saqib, whose father makes a living out of repairing home appliances.



Apart from Saqib, midfielder Agrim Raina and defender Amandeep Singh too hail from Poonch and make a 240km trip to the KK Hakhu stadium in Gujarbasti, Jammu, for selection trials and camps and stay at Vaishnavi Dham, where Hockey Jammu and Kashmir gets accommodation at Rs 100 per bed for its players. A majority of the players in the team come from Akhnoor and Simbal Camp, a former refugee camp near Jammu.



Agrim, a 16-year-old from Purani Poonch, says, "We can play well if we get a ground to train regularly. We play in a school ground which is shut for sports activities for weeks together during public rallies, Independence Day and Republic Day. Also, it is very disturbing to hear gunshots through the night and wake up to thick clouds of smoke from exchange of gunfire."



Speaking about the team, coach Jaspreet Singh said, "I train a bunch of boys in Simbal of whom nine are in the team. In the build-up to the event the team missed a lot of training due to unrest and protests. Also, since we don't have proper infrastructure or job opportunities through sports, it is difficult for us to convince parents, most of whom struggle to make ends meet, to allow their children to play."



In the run-up to the championship, the team came together for a three-week camp on the wornout pitch at the KK Hakhu stadium. "The players haven't seen a blue turf before. They are struggling to adjust to the pace. There is only one SAI coach who doesn't help much. So theoretically, coaching for the boys involves watching videos and we learn together as a team. All these boys need is a good turf in Jammu and some encouragement from SAI and the results will show in quick time," added a confident Jaspreet who works in the police department.



The Times of India