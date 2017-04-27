

The Iranian men’s national indoor field hockey team (file photo)



The Iranian men’s national indoor field hockey team has maintained its winning streak at the 7th edition of the Asian Cup, and recorded a resounding victory against the host country Qatar.





On Tuesday evening, the Iranian indoor hockey players trounced the Qatari team 9-3 in a match held at the world's largest indoor multi-purpose dome – Aspire Dome – in the Qatari capital city of Doha.



The Iranian indoor field hockey players had edged past Malaysia’s national squad 11-0 in its opening game the previous day.



The Iranian outfit is going to play against the national Omani team on Wednesday.



The 7th edition of Indoor Hockey Asia Cup kicked off in Qatar on April 24, and will run through April 28, 2017.



The men's event comprises of eight teams drawn into two pools. Iran has been drawn in Group A along with Qatar, Malaysia and Oman. Kazakhstan is in Pool B with Uzbekistan, Taiwan and Thailand.



The top two teams from each group will play in the cross-over semi-finals, while the finalists will automatically qualify for the 2018 Hockey Indoor World Cup, which is scheduled to be held between February 7 and 11 next year in the German capital city of Berlin.



The Iranian squad comprises Yaghoub Bahrami, Amir Aruei, Nima Heydari, Behnam Sa’di, Hamid Nouraniyan, Abbas Aruei, Mohsen Bohlouli, Seyed Mohammad Ghorayshi, Navid Taherirad, Alireza Chezani Sharahi, Behdad Biranvand and Behdad Biranvand.



The team is led by Esfandiar Safaei as the head couch. Masoud Bohlouli and Abolfazl Yousefi assist Safaei as coaches.



Iran is the most decorated Asian team, winning six previous editions.



Meanwhile, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uzbekistan, China and North Korea are competing in the women's category of the Indoor Hockey Asia Cup. They are meeting each other in a round-robin format, with the top two teams meeting in the final.



