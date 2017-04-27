by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Australia have been forced to make a change to their final squad for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, which starts on Saturday.





Skipper Mark Knowles sustained a foot injury in training and will be replaced by Ben Craig.



Despite the change, Australian team manager Peter Bowen believes that they still have a strong squad for the hockey tournament in Ipoh.



The Aussies arrived in Ipoh on Tuesday and played a friendly against Malaysia last night. They have another practice game against Japan today.



“Unfortunately, we’ve had to rule Mark out of the Azlan Shah Cup. But it does give Ben an opportunity to further prove his ability. He is relatively new and has only 12 caps to his name,” said Bowen.



Australia have been champions nine times – in 1983, 1996, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2016.



Since 2011, the winners of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup have come from the Oceania region, with New Zealand emerging triumphant in 2012 and 2015.



“We still have a highly capable team. There are some very experienced players in the team and we look forward to the competition,” Bowen said.



The Australians, who will be gunning for their 10th title, will start their campaign against New Zealand on Saturday.



They will play Malaysia the next day.



Colin Batch, who has been the chief coach of the New Zealand team over the last four years, is now heading the Australian challenge.



Bowen said that Batch, who took over the team after the Rio Olympics last year, will be in charge for four years.



But Batch has been a familiar figure at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup since 2012.



As the chief coach of New Zealand, he led them to their maiden Sultan Azlan Shah Cup win in 2012. He also helped them to the 2015 crown.



The other teams in the fray are India, Britain and Japan.



The Star of Malaysia