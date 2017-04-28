

Sheila Morrow



Great Britain Hockey are delighted to announce the appointment of Sheila Morrow as new President.





Sheila has been a Director of Great Britain Hockey for five years, as well as a member of the Hockey Wales Board since 2008. As a player she won 136 caps for Great Britain and Wales, playing in five World Championships and captaining both teams.



She was Head of Governing Body Services for Sport England for 13 years, and has been a Tournament Director, Technical Officer and umpire at countless international hockey events including both the Beijing and London Olympic Games. She takes over from Richard Leman, who has completed his ten-year term with great success, helping achieve Olympic gold and bronze medals during his tenure.



Sheila said, "I am delighted and honoured to have been appointed as President of Great Britain Hockey and am looking forward to the challenge of leading the organisation for the next four years. For any hockey player, the ultimate achievement is to represent their country at an Olympic Games and I see the role of the GB Board as ensuring that our world class players and staff are provided with the level of support they need to build on our recent success, so that both the men's and the women's squads can be equally successful in Tokyo.



“With standards of performance worldwide improving all the time, we cannot afford to be complacent and, if we are to stay ahead of the game, an important part of my role along with the members of the GB Board, will be to ensure there continues to be a coordinated approach to the delivery of the performance programme across the UK.”



Outgoing President Richard Leman commented, “Having completed my term, I am delighted to pass on the Chairmanship to Sheila. I am very confident Sheila and the GB Board will continue to give the athletes and Home Nations the best chance of future success.



“I have thoroughly enjoyed serving hockey during my term and I am confident the sport has developed and progressed in so many ways over that time. It has been a huge honour and privilege to have been a small part of that journey and I would like to thank all the athletes, volunteers and staff for the commitment they give to our sport, it is very much appreciated and I look forward to watching hockey continue to grow further over the coming years."



England Hockey Board Media release