



The Euro Hockey League KO16/KO8 event proved another festival of hockey both in the stadium and in people’s living rooms with fans around the world enjoying the world’s premier club hockey competition.





On social media, over 1.2 million hockey fans were reached on Facebook with the most popular highlight clip proving Christopher Zeller’s goal for Rot-Weiss Köln against Real Club de Polo, owing much to Jonas Gomoll’s brilliant one-handed chip pass.



The second most popular clip was Wimbledon’s Phil Ball as his successful shoot-out ended England’s six-year wait for a FINAL4 spot.



For the first time, the EHL worked with clubs to directly to post almost live clips of their key KO16/KO8 moments. This produced a further 73,000 views of videos, helping the clubs directly show off their exploits in the EHL.



On Twitter, there were 1.4 million impressions generated and over 100,000 profile visits.



At the stadium, 20,000 fans made their way to Eindhoven to watch the matches live, resulting in two sold out crowds of 5,500 people, one on Saturday, April 15 and one on Monday, April 17.



Those dates also drew huge audiences on Dutch channel NOS with 260,000 watching the Monday games and 100,000 taking in the Saturday live game of HC Oranje-Rood vs AH&BC Amsterdam.



On the EHL website, there were 236,000 views of the live stream with 40,000 different users logging onto the site each day.



It has led to all of the EHL’s social media audiences growing considerably with the Instagram following growing over 10% to over 20,000 while the Facebook following has surpassed 100,000 likes.



We would like to thank all our fans for helping to make it such a special event and we look forward to all of you rejoining us on June 3 and 4 for the FINAL4 in Brasschaat of the world’s best club hockey competition!



uro Hockey League media release