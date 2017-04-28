



With an array of stars in attack, Rot-Weiss Köln’s Christopher Rühr says his club focused on making sure they kept things tight at the back, knowing they could grab goals at the other end.





They beat reigning champions SV Kampong in the KO16 before holding off Real Club de Polo – both on 2-1 scorelines – to reach the FINAL4 for just the second time.



In Eindhoven, Marco Miltkau scored his 33rd EHL goal while Christopher Zeller boosted his total to 27 in the competition, meaning the side have two of the top-four all-time scorers in the competition in their ranks.



With Mats Grambusch, Rühr and Jonas Gomoll – among others – Rot-Weiss have enough talent to know they will score if they get their defensive platform right.



“We played powerfully in defence; that’s what we wanted to do and did it quite well against both teams, conceding just one goal each time,” Rühr told the EHL website.



“We knew about Kampong and Polo’s strengths offensively so it was key. What we have in our team in offence is probably better than anything else in Europe so goals comes naturally.”



Indeed, he said that knowing they have such lethal players like Miltkau and Zeller means that the pressure is taken off him and Grambusch to finish off moves, leaving them to act in creative roles.



“I can just set them up and they score the goals; it worked quite well! We had a target of reaching the FINAL4 for just the second time in our club history. The EHL has often not been our best competition in the past so it is great to go through to play Dragons at Dragons.”



And he expects a great experience in Brasschaat.



“We want to win the tournament and there’s nothing better than playing against Dragons at their place. The atmosphere of their fans is amazing – ours were good in Eindhoven – and so it will be an awesome match in June.”



uro Hockey League media release