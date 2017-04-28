Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Coorg keeps winning

Published on Friday, 28 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 1
Hockey Coorg made it three out of three with a 9-0 thrashing of Telangana Hockey in a Pool C encounter of the Hockey India sub-junior men's Nationals here on Thursday.



Hat-tricks by N.T. Tarun and Ashik Uthappa ensured that Coorg is yet to drop a point while all the other teams in the pool have.

Elswhere, Namdhari XI followed up its 20-0 win on Tuesday against Goa with another huge win — 15-0 over Hockey Puducherry.

The results: Pool B: Namdhari XI 15 (Hanspal Singh 4, 22, 29, 35, 44, 45, 59; Hardeep Singh 41, 49, 58; Princepal Singh 34, 69; Jaskaran Singh 63, 65; Surpreet Singh 8) bt Hockey Puducherry 0.

SAG, Gujarat 5 (Nikhil Jamboktkar 33, 52; Sahil Katiyar 46, 51; Sunny Ubre 34) bt Mumbai Hockey Association 1 (Mohd. Tauseef Qureshi 4).

Hockey Madhya Bharat 5 (Abhishek Yadav 9, 68; Mohit Tatawat 6; Irbaz Khan 65; Mudassar Qureshi 69) bt Goans Hockey 2 (Sunil Chari 32, 63).

Pool C: Bengal HA 1 (Lorik Pal 15) drew with Citizen XI 1 (Zainul Samar 58).

Hockey Coorg 9 (N.T. Tarun 23, 25, 33; Ashik Uthappa 47, 66, 70; K.M. Yaswan 53, 59; Rakshi Kariappa 62) bt Telangana Hockey 0.

Hockey Himachal 5 (Pankaj 28, 66, 68; Suraj Singh 24; Charanjit Singh 51) bt Vidarbha HA 2 (Rehan Khan 54; Shiv Borkar 62).

The Hindu

