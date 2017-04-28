Hockey Andhra Pradesh trounced Bengal Hockey Association 9-2 in the opening match of the 7th Junior National Hockey Championship 2017 (Women) ?





Hockey Andhra Pradesh trounced Bengal Hockey Association 9-2 in the opening match of the 7th Junior National Hockey Championship 2017 (Women) ?B? Division here at the Aishbagh Stadium last evening.



In the first match of the Day 1, the star of the show was Jyothi Pilligoila, who scored seven goals (4?, 9?, 16?, 31?, 51?, 55?, 63?) in Andhra Pradesh's victory.



Hockey Puducherry edged past Vidarbha Hockey Association 1-0 in another Pool A clash. The lone goal of the toughly-fought contest was scored by S Subasri in the 48th minute.



Meanwhile, Hockey Mizoram hammered Hockey Jammu and Kashmir 10-0 in Pool B. Lalrindiki was the star of the game, scoring five goals (10?, 21?, 25?, 53?, 67?) in her side?s thumping victory.



In Pool C encounter, Assam Hockey beat Hockey Bihar 2-0 . Assam Hockey opened the scoring with Boby Karmakar in the 20th minute, and held on to that lead for most of the game. In the final minute of regulation time, Milka Surin put away a second goal to guarantee the victory and three points.



Hockey Madhya Bharat and Hockey Bengaluru played out a 3-3 draw in their Pool D encounter. Hockey Bengaluru?s S Yuktha opened the scoring, with two quick goals (6?, 22?) that looked to have opened up a gap.



Hockey Madhya Bharat?s two quick fire goals,by Kajal Malviya (31?, 35?) meant the scores were level at half time. In the second half, Nandini Sikarwar?s 45th minute penalty corner conversion was cancelled out by Hockey Bengaluru?s BY Ganavi in the 68th minute, as the two teams split the points.



DNA