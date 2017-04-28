

National Hockey Centre drone above



Its Scottish Cup finals weekend this Saturday and Sunday at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre, and it’s set to be a great weekend of top-class hockey. There are ten fantastic finals to be played over the weekend, and some of the best players in Scotland will take to the pitch.





We are delighted to announce the full weekend on pitch 1 will be live-streamed by Scottish Hockey with the Scottish Cup final matches, Grange v Bromac Kelburne and Milne Craig Clydesdale Western v Edinburgh University, streamed live on the BBC Sport Scotland website as part of the Team Scotland Series.



This is the first time live hockey has been broadcast by the BBC in any form since the Rio Olympics.



BBC Radio Orkney will also be delivering a live radio broadcast of the women’s District Cup Final between Orkney and Shetland.



The Team Scotland Series brings together multiple Scottish Championship events across 13 Commonwealth Games sports throughout the year, with athletes competing for the honour of being crowned Scotland’s best.



Acting as a launch pad towards representing Team Scotland at the Commonwealth Games, the Scottish Cup finals play a key part in athletes’ sporting journeys. So when watching the Scottish Cup finals you are also watching future Team Scotland athletes.



It’s a great opportunity to see future Commonwealth Games athletes up close and playing for silverware in Glasgow.



The finals are set to be a great festival of hockey at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre, with entertainment including interactive on-pitch challenges with Scotland men’s internationalist Dan Coultas, an open bar, and food to accompany all the action on the pitch.



Tickets can be purchased at the gate and cost £5 for adults and £3 for concessions each day.



The full schedule for the weekend is as follows:



Saturday 29 April 2017



16:00 - Men’s Scottish Cup Final

Grange v Bromac Kelburne



14:00 - Men’s Scottish Plate Final

Western Wildcats v Watsonians



12:00 - Men’s District Cup Final

Watsonians 2s v Grange 2s



12:00 - Men’s District Plate Final (Pitch 2)

Edinburgh University 2s v Erskine Stewart’s Melville FP 2s



10:00 - Men’s Reserve Cup Final

Hillhead 3s v Grange 3s



10:00 - Men’s Reserve Plate Final (Pitch 2)

Watsonians 3s v Grove Menzieshill 3s



Sunday 30 April 2017



16:00 - Women’s Scottish Cup Final

Milne Craig Clydesdale Western v Edinburgh University



14:00 - Women’s Scottish Plate Final

Glasgow University v CALA Edinburgh



12:00 - Women’s District Cup Final

Orkney v Shetland



10:00 - Women’s District Plate Final

Granite City Wanderers 2s v Glasgow Academicals



Scottish Hockey Union media release