

The Iranian men’s national indoor field hockey team (file photo)



The Iranian men’s national indoor field hockey team has recorded its third victory at the 7th edition of the Asian Cup in Qatar, and outplayed the Omani side at the preliminary round of the continental sports event.





On Wednesday evening, the Iranian squad truly dominated much of the match played at the world's largest indoor multi-purpose dome – Aspire Dome – in the Qatari capital city of Doha, and had the majority of the possession.



The Iranians could thrash the national Omani team 10-3 and progress to the next level of the tournament.



The Iranian indoor field hockey players edged past the Qatari side 9-3 on Tuesday.



They demonstrated remarkable skills in their opening match on Monday, and earned an emphatic 11-0 victory over Malaysia.



The 7th edition of Indoor Hockey Asia Cup kicked off in Qatar on April 24, and will run through April 28, 2017.



The men's event comprises of eight teams drawn into two pools. Iran has been drawn in Group A along with Qatar, Malaysia and Oman. Kazakhstan is in Pool B with Uzbekistan, Taiwan and Thailand.



The top two teams from each group will play in the cross-over semi-finals, while the finalists will automatically qualify for the 2018 Hockey Indoor World Cup, which is scheduled to be held between February 7 and 11 next year in the German capital city of Berlin.



The Iranian squad comprises Yaghoub Bahrami, Amir Aruei, Nima Heydari, Behnam Sa’di, Hamid Nouraniyan, Abbas Aruei, Mohsen Bohlouli, Seyed Mohammad Ghorayshi, Navid Taherirad, Alireza Chezani Sharahi, Behdad Biranvand and Vahid Samadi.



The team is led by Esfandiar Safaei as the head couch. Masoud Bohlouli and Abolfazl Yousefi assist Safaei as coaches.



Iran is the most decorated Asian team, winning six previous editions.



Meanwhile, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uzbekistan, China and North Korea are competing in the women's category of the Indoor Hockey Asia Cup. They are meeting each other in a round-robin format, with the top two teams meeting in the final.



