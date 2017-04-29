



England Hockey are delighted to have been named Governing Body of the Year at the BT Sport Industry Awards.





It has been an incredible period for the sport, and in the last 12 months alone:



∙ Great Britain's women's team won gold in Rio, with 9 million people watching

∙ 10,000 new people joined hockey clubs in England

∙ In just 45 minutes, 10,000 tickets were sold for the 2018 Women's World Cup, and our-one off international against Holland sold out in an hour

∙ Hockey was on the front page of national newspapers, hockey players were on the country's biggest TV shows, and a new hockey newspaper was launched

∙ England Hockey hosted both the men's and women's Champions Trophies, with more than 36,000 tickets sold

∙ The entire Rio women's squad were named MBEs, and Kate Richardson-Walsh became the first hockey player ever to be nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year

∙ Since Rio 2012, overall participation in the sport is up 60%

∙ England U18s boys and girls both reached medal matches at EuroHockey youth Championships

∙ 20% increase in players at our targeted East London community clubs, near to our Olympic legacy venue

∙ Unprecedented commercial landscape with broadcast and sponsorship interest at new levels

∙ To name just a few!



This list shows the seismic shift in the sport in recent times, and there is much more excitement ahead, with the men's Hockey World League Semi Final in London this summer, as well as the Women's Hockey World Cup in July/August 2018.



Chief Executive Sally Munday said, "Right across the sport, we can be very proud of this award.



"Of course, millions of people saw Great Britain's women won gold in Rio last summer, and not only did they win, they did so in a manner that truly embodied what our sport is about. The character and togetherness they displayed is not only a credit to those players and coaches, but to the entire sport of hockey.



"Our sport was already thriving before the gold medal, and since then we have continued to see unprecedented levels of interest in hockey. But crucially, it has translated to new players at grass roots. Of course, Vogue Magazine is wonderful, but our role as an NGB is to facilitate growth in all areas, and we have seen a huge uplift in on-pitch success, commercial interest, media visibility and participation, of which we are immensely proud. Our strategy is to create A Nation Where Hockey Matters and we have taken huge strides.



"Of course, the journey is never complete, and our upcoming major events, including next summer's Women's World Cup, offer us a further opportunity to grow all aspects of the sport.



"Last but certainly not least, I would like to congratulate all of the England Hockey staff and volunteers for their contribution, and also all of our stakeholders for the vital role they play. This award is for a magnificent team of people who make our sport happen and I couldn't be prouder.



"While we are delighted, we want this just to be the beginning of hockey's journey."



England Hockey Board Media release