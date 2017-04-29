THE seventh edition of the SPAR KZN School Girls’ Hockey Challenge in South Africa will see players from the region converge at Hoërskool Suid-Natal this Saturday.





The action packed tournament features nine teams from Sisonke and Ugu districts including defending champions King Edward High from Matatiele, their feisty neighbours Kokstad College and the hard working locals Creston College as well as hosts Suid-Natal.



They will be butting heads with other ardent schoolgirls’ first team hockey teams from the region for the coveted regional finalist title. The participating teams include travelling teams Ixopo High, Scottburgh High and St Patrick’s College from Kokstad and local teams Port Shepstone and Southcity Christian School. Victors from this run will be one of the 80 teams from regions all across KZN competing at the grand finale held at St Mary’s Durban in July.



Last year’s finale saw King Edward holding hockey giants Durban Girls’ College to a goalless draw in their pool match.



After being level on points in the pool stage, College had an edge on them on goal difference.



King Edward High School coach Deidre Duminy said her team was looking good.



“We have a young, enthusiastic team that is raring to go.



The girls have huge hearts, and would love to make it three in a row, and get to travel to Durban again this year to take on the other finalists at the grand finals,” said Duminy.



Hoërskool Suid-Natal hockey organiser Marieke Durheim said the school was excited about the hosting the prestigious event for the first time.



“We are ready. For us as a school it means more exposure.



Other schools will get to see what Suid-Natal has to offer,” said Durheim.



