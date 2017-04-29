KUALA LUMPUR: Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) maintained their unbeaten run with a 5-0 win over Olak Nurinsafi to stay at the top of the Division One standings in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).





Mohamad Syabil Aizam Mohamad Noor scored a brace in the 14th and 44th minutes while Ahmad Hariz Syazani Ezani (17th), Mohd Syafiq Izzudin (29th) and Mohd Faisol Rozihan (57th) added one apiece at the Pandamaran Hockey Stadium yesterday.



MBPJ lead the standings with 15 points as two Thunderbolt teams – SSTMI and BJSS – kept pace while SMKDBL Johor Juniors lost ground.



SSTMI beat BJSS Juniors 6-0 while BJSS routed Politeknik Malaysia 9-0.



Second-placed SMKDBL Johor Juniors dropped to fourth spot after losing 2-1 to Anderson Thunderbolt.



The Johor side also earned the distinction of getting the first red card of the season.



In a fiercely contested game, Anderson took the lead in the 38th minute through a field goal by Mohamad Syazwan Syafiq.



Two minutes later Johor’s Mohd Kamarulzaman Kamaruddin was red-carded for a foul.



Despite their numerical disadvantage, Johor managed to equalise in the 42nd minute through Mohd Shafiq Hassan.



But Anderson got the winner in the 54th minute through a penalty corner goal by Mohd Aiman Shahmi.



Johor Juniors team manager Shahbuddin Royani blamed Kamarulzaman’s sending-off for their defeat.



“It was a bitter pill to swallow as I felt that we could have taken the match to a shootout. However, we are still on track to make the quarter-finals,” he said.



UniKL lose further ground in their fight for a top-four placing when they were beaten 3-0 by AHP-MSP Thunderbolt, who got their goals through Mohd Noor Firdaus Rosdi (18th), Syamil Azim Dzulkafly (37th) and Mohd Hazzim Amin Hafiz (45th).







The Star of Malaysia