Chandigarh: Punjab will clash with defending champions Odisha for a place in the final of the junior men’s hockey National Championship (Division A) in Bhopal tomorrow.





SAI will face Steel Plant Sports Board in the other semifinal. Punjab beat neighbours Haryana 2-1 yesterday to enter the semifinals after a gap of one year. Punjab, who held the title for thee years in a row, are looking to become champions again after a gap of two years, having lost in the final to Odisha in 2015.



Haryana eves face AIU

Haryana will be up against Association of Indian Universities in the semifinals of the senior women’s event in Rohtak tomorrow. Haryana edged past Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy 3-2 in the quarterfinals yesterday.



Defending champions Railways, who ousted Punjab after a 4-1 win in the quarterfinals yesterday, will face Madhya Pradesh.



In the sub-junior boys’ Division B event in Bengaluru, Namdhari XI thrashed Puducherry 15-0 with Hanspal Singh scoring seven goals.



