



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Rutger Wiese, head coach of the U.S. Men's National Team as well as the junior USMNT program, has selected 20 U.S. U-19 Men's National Team athletes to travel to Europe for several games against Holland and Belgium from Sunday, June 25 to Sunday July 2. The entire squad was evaluated during the past three training camps in Chula Vista, Calif. where the program’s standard for physical, mental, technical and tactical expectations were established. Leading up to and following the tour in Europe, this USA team will continue to train with the entire squad.





“As we are establishing our new junior national team programs it is extremely important for us to compete at the highest level possible," said Wiese. "In The Netherlands we will face the national junior teams from Holland as well as Belgium. We are looking to continue to build and this is really our first moment to see where we stand on our road to the Junior Pan American Championship in 2020.”



A special edition to the U-19 Traveling Roster are Michael Mendoza (Monument, Colo.) and Sam Zuzick (Moorpark, Calif.) who were pulled up from U.S. U-16 Men's National Team to accompany the squad this summer.



U-19 USMNT Holland Tour Roster:

Jaxon Bakerman (Westlake Village, Calif.), Payton Breslow (Moorpark, Calif.), Alex Curtis (London, England), Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.), Jack Galucci (Trumbull, Conn.), Zaid Hassan (Santa Clara, Calif.), Liam Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Colin Hennessy (Marlborough, Mass.), Wander Hommes (Westlake Village, Calif.), Graeme Jackson (Moorpark, Calif.), Amar Khokar (Valencia, Calif.), David Kristof (Darien, Conn.), Ethan LaSala (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Michael Mendoza (Monument, Colo.), Alberto Montilla (Allen, Texas), Ryan Torigian (Simi Valley, Calif.), Maxwell Walshaw (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Dean Schiller (Alexandria, Va.), Garry Singh (Corona, Calif.), Sam Zuzick (Moorpark, Calif.)



