Canadian men to face France in preparation for World League Semi-Final

Published on Saturday, 29 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 12
Shaheed Devji


Canada and France last met at the 2013 World League Round 2 final in Saint Germain, France where the hosts won 3-2 (By Marine Andrieux)

In preparation for the 2017 Hockey World League Semi-Final in London, Canada’s men’s field hockey team will face France in three exhibition matches from June 4-7 in France.



The matches against the 17th ranked French will be played on June 4th in Le Touquet, and June 5th and 7th in Wattignies.

In Le Touquet, Canada – currently ranked 11th in the world – will take on France at the home of TAC Hockey, a local club in the seaside town 100km west of Lille. And in Wattignies, the two matches will be played at CREPS, a sport institute for high performance athletes located 20 minutes south of Lille.

The game times for the three-game series with France are as follows:

    June 4 – 3:00pm – at TAC Hockey – Le Touquet, France
    June 5 – 6:00pm – at CREPS – Wattignies, France
    June 7 – 6:00pm – at CREPS – Wattignies, France

After the matches against France, the Canadian men will travel directly to London, where they will have a few days to acclimate and train before their opening match of the World League Semi-Final on June 16 vs Pakistan.

Click here for Canada’s World League Semi-Final schedule, results, and recaps.

Field Hockey Canada media release

