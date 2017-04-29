



The Scottish Cup finals this weekend, held at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre and part of the Team Scotland Series, could be the best ever as it involves the country`s top sides - the league winners and runners-up, in the men’s final Bromac Kelburne face Grange while Edinburgh University and Milne Craig Western clash in the women`s event.





Further interest is generated by the bid from Kelburne and Edinburgh University to achieve the league and cup double, or will their opponents be good enough on the day to ensure a distribution of honours?



Both sides will come into the men`s Scottish Cup final from very different perspectives, Kelburne on a high having unexpectedly landed the National League 1 title last weekend, and Grange having fallen at the final hurdle.



Grange coach David Knipe has the task of rebuilding his squad`s confidence after last weekend`s disappointment – and it’s true that one reversal does not suddenly make Grange a poor side.



The Edinburgh side have a proud record in the cup, they have won it five times, twice in the last three years. They also progressed through the earlier stages in the competition in some style; four victories all against first division opposition and 25 goals into the bargain.



Grange have been a free-scoring side all season, lately Frank Ryan, Joe Waterston, Cammie Fraser and Callum Milne have featured strongly in that department.



Grange will not be expecting any sympathy for last weekend`s volte-face, that is not in the Kelburne psyche. There can be no doubt that the Paisley side under coach Gordon Shepherd will be determined to collect their eighth Scottish Cup and the season`s double.







Shepherd said: "We are all really excited about the cup final...it`s a special day. It`s the two best sides in the country so I hope it`s a good game."



It should certainly be an even contest if the league is anything to go by, Grange won the opening encounter 2-1 with Callum Milne scoring from the spot and Duncan Riddell getting the winner with a late strike.



Kelburne got their revenge in the return match with a 3-0 win and goals by Lee Morton, Johnny Christie and Josh Cairns although the scoreline perhaps didn’t tell the full story of the contest.



On Sunday Edinburgh University would complete the Capital double if they can see off Milne Craig Clydesdale Western in the women`s Scottish Cup final, thereby completing their own double of league and cup victories.



But the odds could hardly be closer, Western won the opening league game 1-0, Jen Eadie scored from a penalty corner. But the return went the other way with the same scoreline, the student`s goal came from Louise Campbell, although Susan McGilveray missed from the spot for Western.



Edinburgh player/coach Sam Judge is aware of the Western threat. "It will be a tough game because Clydesdale are full of internationalists and they are the only team to have beaten us this season."



Judge is nonetheless confident of the outcome. "We have been playing well and scoring goals of late so hopefully we can keep that going. If we can put in a good performance I'm confident that we can win."



The students have scored 101 goals in their league campaign, and recently Scotland striker Amy Brodie has been particularly sharp in front of goal. That said, Western also have an eye for goal with 87 goals scored in National League 1 this season.







This match has all the makings of a classic, and with so many Scotland internationalists taking to the field it could be a strong contender for the best match of the weekend.



One of the features of this season’s men’s National League 1 has been the belated emergence of Western Wildcats from the ashes and they now face Watsonians in the Scottish Plate Final.



A few months ago the Wildcats languished in the relegation zone of the first division, but Harry Dunlop`s youngsters finally responded and finished the league campaign in the top four. They won five out of their six closing fixtures, scoring 22 goals in the process.



The Wildcats went out in the opening round in the cup after losing 2-0 to Grange at Auchenhowie, ironically the same side they beat 3-2 last weekend to upset the league applecart.



Dunlop`s young pack have had the better of the league tussles with the Edinburgh side, they won the opener 4-2, followed up by a 6-0 victory a few weeks ago, so for some go into the Plate final as favourites – Watsonians will have other ideas and will look to find the spectacular form they displayed at the start of the season and run out winners on Saturday.







The women`s Scottish Plate final is an intriguing contest between Glasgow University, who finished third in the National League 2, and CALA who will play in that league next season.



The latter have had a difficult season in the top flight, relegated without a point in the bag, but they now have a chance to finish the term with the consolation of some silverware.



CALA ran out 2-0 winners in their semi-final encounter with Aberdeen University to seal their spot in the final. CALA built up a single goal first half lead over Aberdeen University through Kyra Dugeren. The result was secured when Lorna Crawford added a second eight minutes after the interval with no reply from Aberdeen.







Glasgow University reached the final following a solid 4-1 win over Dundee University with Laura Murray, Nicole Pike with a double, and Connie Laithe on the score sheet.



In the Men’s District Cup Final Watsonians 2s will meet Grange 2s in an all-Edinburgh head-to-head. Grange 2s are in the final courtesy of a 5-2 win over PSL Team Sports Clydesdale 2s. Rob Barr with a double, Robert Nimmo, Joe Nelmes, and David Ellis provided the goals. Watsonians 2s defeated Kinross 4-1 with goals coming from Chris Miller, Hamish Campbell, Roddy Craig and David Munn.



The Women’s District Cup Final is shaping up to be a great derby match between Orkney and Shetland. Orkney are in the final courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Livingstone & West Lothian, while Shetland defeated Madras FP 3-0 in their semi-final. This game could be one of the highlights of the weekend and should not be missed.



Edinburgh University 2s will go toe-to-toe with Erskine Stewart’s Melville FP 2s in the Men’s District Plate Final. Edinburgh University 2s reached the final via an exceptional 8-0 win over Highland 2s while Erskine Stewarts Melville FP 2s defeated Dundee Wanderers 2s in an intense shoot-out.



In the Women’s District Plate Final, Granite City Wanderers 2s take on Glasgow Academicals in what could be a cracker of a match. Glasgow Accies defeated Western Wildcats 2s in the semi-final while Granite City Wanderers 2s struck seven past FMGM Monarchs in their semi.



The Men’s Reserve Cup Final has Hillhead 3s up against Grange 3s with both sides reaching the final with clean sheets in the semis. Grange 3s ran out 3-0 victors against PSL Clydesdale 3s while Hillhead 3s put six goals past Uddingston 3s to make the final.



Watsonians 3s and Grove Menzieshill 3s will battle out the Men’s Reserve Plate Final. Grove Menzieshill 3s beat Western Wildcats 3s 4-1 in their semi-final while Watsonians 3s got the better of Anchor 2s with a 3-2 win.



Match photos by Duncan Gray



Scottish Hockey Union media release