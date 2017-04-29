



KHC Dragons have added Belgian Under-21 international Nicolas Poncelet to their roster for the 2017/18 season, moving from Royal Leopold.





Speaking about the decision to make the switch, Poncelet said: "I'm at a stage in my sporting career where I have to make difficult choices. My primary goal is to improve as much as I can within my power and Dragons offers me a fantastic opportunity to do that."



Dragons’ sports director Stephen Butler, meanwhile, added: "The choice of Nicolas to leave his home club and friends in favour of his sports career is a very courageous one.



“It is rare for Brussels players to step out of their comfort zone to improve elsewhere. It clearly shows that Nicolas has a very high level of ambition and that fits perfectly with Dragons."



He moves to Dragons on a three-year contract. He is one of a number of transfers already confirmed for the Brasschaat club who are currently in the midst of preparing for the EHL FINAL4.



Louis Rombouts will come back to the club after a year with Club de Campo while Victor Wegnez – from Daring – is also switching to Dragons.



For Leopold, in addition to Poncelet’s departure, Elliot van Strydonck will join Waterloo Duck, Glenn Turner will return to Australia and Max Plennevaux will go on Erasmus to Spain.



Olympic gold medalist Many Brunet, however, comes in from Daring along with Tom Degroote from Leuven and New Zealand defender Kane Russell from Antwerp. Robin Geens will step into the coaching role in place of John Bessell.



In other transfer news, Miquel Delàs will return from Antwerp to FC Barcelona for next season. The Spanish international played with the club from age 3 to 22 before moving to Atletic Terrassa for five seasons and then moved on to Antwerp.



Euro Hockey League media release