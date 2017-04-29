by S. Ramaguru





Time to improve: National skipper Mohd Shukri Mutalib (right) wants Malaysia to do better than last year’s fourth placing in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup which begins today.



IPOH: Malaysia should aim to finish better than last year at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament.





National skipper Mohd Shukri Mutalib said that they must do better than last year’s fourth placing.



“Although the tournament is a place to test our strength ahead of the World Hockey League (WHL) Semi Finals in June, we must use the opportunity to learn and get good results.



“I’m sure that we all want to prove ourselves and make the team in June.”



Malaysia will open their Sultan Azlan Shah Cup campaign against Japan today.



This is only the third time that Japan are playing in this tournament.



Like Malaysia, Japan have also qualified for the WHL Semi-Finals. But Malaysia will be playing in London and Japan in Johannesburg, South Africa.



Both teams met in the Sultan Shah Cup and also the Asian Champions Trophy last year, with Malaysia winning both times – 4-3 and 7-2.



National coach Stephen van Huizen, however, is aware of the vast improvement made by Japan.



“Japan will want to prove a point after those two losses. For them to beat any team here will be a bonus, considering they are the lowest-ranked side,” said Stephen.



“We too cannot take any team for granted.”



Japan coach Takahiko Yamabori is looking forward to the matches, saying it’s a big opportunity for them to play against higher-ranked teams.



“We have a mixed team and this is a chance to test our players against the best,” he said.



“We also want to learn and prepare for the WHL Semi-Finals. Our aim is to qualify for the World Cup next year.”



All the six teams – including defending champions Australia, India, New Zealand and Britain – are expecting a hot and humid condition, but the downpours over the last few days have caught everyone by surprise.



“You never know. It is raining now, but it might be hot when we play against India. The weather here is unpredictable, but we are itching to start playing,” said Britain coach Bobby Crutchley.



India coach Roelant Oltmans also did not hide the fact that he will be blooding some players ahead of two important assignments – the Asia Cup in October and the World League Finals in December.



“This (Sultan Azlan Shah Cup) is always an interesting tournament. This time, it serves a different purpose as well because it gives us a perfect opportunity to try out players and tactics for the two major events on our calendar,” said Oltmans.







The Star of Malaysia