Students hope to maintain their unbeaten run



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Orange Teresa Juma(l) and Sliders Beryl Atieno in action when they played Africa Cup Championship at City Park, Nairobi, Kenya yesterday, on 12/01/2017. PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) ladies take on Sliders today at City Park Stadium in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match. Currently second on the log, the Juja-based students will be seeking to maintain their unbeaten run.





JKUAT have eight points from four matches whereas Sliders are third with six points from to wins and a loss. The two sides earned easy points last weekend after being awarded walkovers against Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) ladies who failed to honour their matches at City Park.



Defending champions Telkom Orange will be away in Mombasa to take on Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) in another women’s league encounter.



MSC will be seeking to make their return to the league count after missing last season’s challenge. Orange have had a good run winning all their matches and are yet to concede a goal.



In another women’s tie, Multimedia University will face off with their Kenyatta University counterparts tomorrow while Amira Sailors will lock horns with Strathmore University Scorpions on Monday.



In the men’s Premier League, former champions Kenya Police take on Nakuru HC today. Police who are currently second on the standings behind leaders Greensharks will be eying another victory. Greensharks will be seeking to maintain the top spot when they tackle Parklands on Monday.



Tomorrow, Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU) play Nakuru while 2012 holders Nairobi Sikh Union play debutantes Technical University of Kenya.



In the men’s second division tier, Thika Rovers, Wazalendo Masters and Impala will be away in Mombasa to take on Mombasa West, Mvita XI and MSC.



