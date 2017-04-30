By BRIAN YONGA





Sliders' Christine Mmbone (right) vies for the ball with Elizabeth Okama of Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology during their Kenya Hockey Union Women's Premier League match at City Park Stadium on April 29, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) on Saturday came from behind to hold Sliders 1-1 in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match at City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





Georgie Randiel had put Sliders ahead in the 34th minute after finishing off Dorris Kirui’s penalty corner but the students fought back to rescue a point through Lesley Obonyo who popped up to hit the equaliser in the 49th minute after a defensive lapse from the Sliders defenders.





Georgie Randeci of Sliders drives the ball during their Kenya Hockey Union Women's Premier League match against Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology at City Park Stadium on April 29, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |



The result infuriated Sliders stand-in coach-cum player Anita Agunda who rued her team’s missed chances. “It feels like a loss because we had countless chances to bury the game and we got hit by a sucker punch. It is disappointing and as a team we need to really improve on our finishing,” Agunda told Sunday Nation Sport.



A win would have taken Sliders to second place above the students but following the result they remain in third place with seven points, while Jkuat are second on eight points.



Jkuat’s coach Sammy Oungo praised his team’s fighting spirit in the encounter.



“We suffered for most of the game but we never stopped believing and eventually got ourselves back in the match. It could have been a different result but our keeper also helped us,” the tactician said.



Indeed, the Juja based team could have been 3-0 down at the close of the opening quarter but went into the break goalless after Emmah Aroni thrice denied Agunda brilliantly.



Sliders, who lost 2-1 to Vikings in their last match on Easter Monday, continued to attack in the second quarter but Aroni was simply unbeatable. In the 20th minute, she threw herself at Agunda’s feet forcing the striker to pass the ball and the chance was wasted.



Jkuat settled in this quarter and began creating chances with skipper Wendy Atieno seeing more of the ball in midfield and linking well with her partner Vivian Gikonyo. The duo combined to set up a chance for striker Ivy Wamoyo but the latter was unable to beat Sliders keeper Catherine Opicha, who until the end was a mere spectator in the tie.



Sliders finally got rewarded for their relenting pressure four minutes into the third quarter as Kirui’s dragged penalty corner was brilliantly finished by Randiel with Aroni finally breached.



The students abandoned their defensive game and went in search of a goal. They were almost hit at the break but again Aroni was at bay to deny Sliders to extend their lead.



A moment of madness in the Sliders defence saw Jkuat get the precious goal. Defender June Kagongo, who up until the point had an excellent game attempted a back pass to Opicha but the the short pass was intercepted by Bonyo who rounded the keeper before firing to the empty post.



