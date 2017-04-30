

Kelburne winners 2017



The main event of day one of the cup finals weekend at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre was the Men’s Scottish Cup Final between Grange and Bromac Kelburne, and it was Kelburne that did the domestic double with a solid victory on the final.





After the drama of last week’s final game of the league season, where Kelburne snatched the title on the final day, there was always going to be added spice to this final.



It was a slow-burner to begin with, neither side really created any great opportunities, although Grange probably edged the play.



It was Kelburne however who opened the scoring. Some great play by Lee Morton down the right found Jonas Nommenson bearing down on the goalkeeper, and he scooped it over Nathan Doherty in the Grange goal into the net.



Grange had hardly settled following the goal and Kelburne were at them again. A Josh Cairns pass found Jack McKenzie who struck home to make it 2-0.



Grange weren’t going to go away quietly and Luke Cranney pulled one back for his side after a surge down the right into the Kelburne D found him unmarked to finish. 2-1.



Johnny Christie then restored Kelburne’s two goal cushion with ten minutes remaining. A Josh Cairns penalty corner was saved low by Doherty but Christie was on hand to scoop the ball into the roof of the net to make it 3-1.



Into the second half and although Grange again dominated play, it was Kelburne who struck the net. A ball in the D saw Nommenson lunge at it as the goalkeeper attempted to clear. It set things up nicely for Craig Morton who flicked the ball into the left corner of the net to make it 4-1.



Chris Nelson finished off a neat penalty corner routine to make it 5-1 for Kelburne. Grange kept fighting and pulled another one back through and exceptional finish from a tight angle by Ali Irvine.



Full Time: Grange 2-5 Bromac Kelburne







Western Wildcats 4-1 Watsonians



The Men’s Scottish Plate Final between Western Wildcats and Watsonians saw Wildcats crowned the winners after an excellent display of hockey.



Wildcats played great hockey from the push-back, and looked hungry for goals, so much so they scored their first goal inside ten minutes. It was Niall Sommerville who provided the finish after a good run down the left. Sommerville popped up to provide a tap-in for the finish to make it 1-0.



A penalty corner gave Western Wildcats their second goal. It was set up for Andrew McAllister who blasted it towards goal and Rob Harwood deflected it into the net. 2-0.



A convincing first half for Wildcats was rounded off by a third goal, which was a carbon copy of the second. McAllister again picking out Harwood who found the net to make it 3-0.



Wildcats kept up their impressive form in the second half, playing fast concise hockey.



A penalty flick was awarded to Western to give them the chance to further their lead. Harwood stepped up and sent his effort just wide of the left post.



Watsonians were fighting hard and had opportunities to get back into the game. Two penalty corners were well saved as Watsonians hunted for goals.



Fraser Heigh threw himself at the ball as a long pass was launched into the Wildcats D but he couldn’t connect.



Adam McKenzie for Wildcats was denied from a penalty corner, he launched towards the bottom right corner prompting a great save by Luke Campbell.



The fourth goal eventually came for Wildcats. After a great initial save by Campbell, Andrew McConnell was on hand to slam the ball into the net to make it 4-0.



Watsonians got their well-deserved goal in the closing minutes of the match. A nice move down the right saw the ball pinged towards Fraser McCurdy who scored to make it 4-1.



Full time: Western Wildcats 4-1 Watsonians







Watsonians 2s 1-4 Grange 2s



The Men’s District Cup Final was a fast and furious contest between Watsonians 2s and Grange 2s with Grange winning their second trophy of the day.



A lightning fast opening by Grange 2s saw them take the leads in just 15 seconds when David Ellis opened the scoring to make it 1-0.



It was nearly 2-0 through a Rob Barr penalty corner 30 seconds later. The second goal did come, and it was Barr who provided it with a penalty corner slipped low into the net to make it 2-0.



It was 3-0 for Grange 2s soon after when Barr sent a spectacular drag flick sailing into the top left corner of the net. His second of the match.



Goal 4 for Grange 2s was an absolutely sensational solo goal by Kyle Wright. He took the ball on a run round the contour of the D before smashing across goal into the net.



The second half was slower-paced but a valiant display by Watsonians 2s saw them battle back into the game. They were rewarded when they pulled one back from a very well executed penalty corner, Jamie Cochrane scoring from close range to make it 4-1.



Full time: Watsonians 2s 1-4 Grange 2s



Edinburgh University 2s 4-1 Erskine Stewart’s Melville 2s



The Men’s District Plate Final on Pitch 2 was a great contest between Edinburgh University 2s and Erskine Stewart’s Melville FP 2s, with the students running out winners.



Edinburgh Uni 2s opened the scoring from a short corner, when Finlay Walker shot low and hard against the back board to make it 1-0.



ESM’s Mathew Smith equalised from a nice penalty corner routine – another low finish, this time against the post and into the net.



A well-defended short corner saw the ESM defence deny Edinburgh Uni a goal when the heat was on, and keep the score at 1-1 at half time.



Edinburgh Uni took the lead again when they scored through Jack Martin to make it 2-1.



A great save by ESM’s Pete Lucas-Herald kept the score at 2-1, diving low to his right at a penalty corner.



Edinburgh Uni’s Finlay Walker scored his second from close range at a well-worked penalty corner to make it 3-1.



It was a Finlay Walker hat-trick to round off the scoring when he finished from open play to make it 4-1 and secure the plate for Edinburgh Uni.



Full time: Edinburgh University 2s 4-1 Erskine Stewart’s Melville FP 2s







Hillhead 3s 0-1 Grange 3s



Getting the day underway on pitch 1 was the Men’s Reserve Cup Final between Hillhead 3s and Grange 3s.



The first big chance of the match fell for Hillhead; a penalty corner routine was well saved by Jonny Baird in the Grange 3s goal at his left post.



It was a very cautious opening ten minutes from both sides. The game sparked into life when Alan Meikle set-off on a skilful run into the D but the play was pulled back when a foot played the ball.



Then Steve Swanton went running through on goal for Grange 3s, but his effort was well saved by the rushing goalkeeper.



Hillhead 3s were next to come close – from a penalty corner injection by Meikle, Philip Godsiff flicked towards the top corner but it went just wide of the target.



Then another Hillhead penalty corner routine found the ball slipped back to the injector, Meikle, but he couldn’t connect a stick to finish.



Into the second half and a good move down the left saw the ball switched to the right and Lewis Williamson had a shot low and hard saved by the goalkeeper.



Grange 3s finally opened the scoring when Gordon Allan showed great composure to slot the ball into the net to make it 1-0.



They were at it again soon after when a quick Grange 3s break saw Gordon Allan set up Dave Coaton, who had his effort slam off the inside of the post and away from danger.



Hillhead 3s pressed as the minutes ticked away and then with ten seconds to play, they had a shot saved on the line, to give Grange 3s the victory.



Full-time Hillhead 3s 0-1 Grange 3s







Watsonians 3s 2-5 Grove Menzieshill 3s



The opening match of the day on Pitch 2 was the Men’s Reserve Plate Final between Watsonians 3s and Grove Menzieshill 3s.



It was a very even start to the match, Watsonians’ Captain Robert Stewart dictating the play for his side, and Grove Menzieshill 3s moved the ball very well.



The first opportunity came when Grove Menzieshill’s Tom Dalgarno had a turning shot blocked by the goalkeeper to deny the opening goal.



It didn’t take long for Grove Menzieshill 3s to open the scoring. A penalty corner injected by Shaun Craig led to an exchange between Ian Soutar and Sam Tiltson, and finished with Soutar slotting the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-0.



It was 2-0 moments later when Dalgarno finished to double the advantage.



Then Watsonians pulled one back when Andrew Littlejohn fired home from the top of the D to make it 2-1.



The equaliser came not long after. Calum Wood went running on goal for Watsonians 3s until he was wiped out by the advancing goalkeeper, resulting in a penalty flick. Harry Campbell stepped up and found the bottom left corner to equalise.



Grove Menzieshill 3s responded immediately when Gavin Cruickshanks scored and made it 3-2 just before half time.



The second half was a very competitive affair lacking in the end-to-end chances of the first half.



The game swung towards the Dundonians when Grove Menzieshill 3’s made it 4-2 with 18 minutes to go through Tiltson.



Watsonians 3s battled back and Harry Campbell had a good chance at the top of the D but his shot was charged down by the defence.



Grove Menzieshill 3s rounded off the scoring when Andrew McQueen added a fifth as the game neared a conclusion to make it 5-2.



Full time Watsonians 3s 2-5 Grove Menzieshill 3s



Photos by Duncan Gray and Mark Pugh



Scottish Hockey Union media release