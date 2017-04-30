

O50s Cup Men Reading



Men’s O50s Cup Final



Reading stopped Ben Rydding retaining their O50 title beating them 2-0 to be crowned the Men’s O50s Cup Champions.





Both sides took their time to get into the game but with Reading having the attacking edge, first being all square at 0-0. Reading opened the second half applying pressure to the title holders and was soon rewarded as Ian Fitt tapped in the ball on his reverse to give his side the lead.



With 8 minutes left on the clock Reading extended their lead by Soma Singh skipping the ball past the keeper to make it 2-0.



Reading Captain Andy Holden said;



"We were knocked out in a game by them where were leading 3-1 with a few minutes to go in the quarters last year so this was revenge I think. It’s great to play here. Virtually all of us were here during the Olympics in some sort of capacity, some spectators and few of the guys were games makers at the time so to come back no it is great fun."



Ben Ryding (0) 0



Reading (0) 2

Ian Fitt Soma Singh





O60s Cup Men Surrey



Men’s O60s Cup Final



In a thrilling O60s Cup final Surrey beat 3 times title holders Indian Gymkhana in a penalty shoot out to take home the title for the first time.



Surrey opened the scoring by a goal from Nick Wren early in the first half, both sides applied pressure but it was Indian Gym who found the back of the net and Santa Bansal scored his first goal of the game drawing it all level at half time.



Second half both teams were eager to take the lead with Surrey having multiple chances on goal but it was Bansal whose straight strike gave his team the lead 2-1. He secured his 3rd ten minutes later to extend Indian Gymkahas lead to 3-1.

Surrey didn’t give up and Ray Conrad and Ian Wallace pulled two back to draw it 3 a piece on the final whistle forcing the game to go to a penalty shoot out.



Indian Gymkaha decided to swap their keeper and put hat-rick hero Bansal in between the posts, it was all to play for but Surrey won 2-1 to take the victory.



Surrey captain Tochi Singh Panesar said; "It feels brilliant, our fourth time of trying and my team did fantastically well. It was great to come back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 then to win the shoot out. We had not practice the shoot out so we are just pleased to have won."



Indian Gymkhana (1) 3

Santa Bansal (27) (49) (58)



Surrey (1) 3

Nick Wren (7) Ray Conrad (61) Ian Wallace (66)





O60s Plate Winners Kent 2017



Men’s O60s Plate Final



Kent are the O60s Plate champions after overcoming a dogged Hampshire side in a tight game at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



Second half goals from Roger Snelling and Mike Rudd were enough to hand victory to a Kent side who had cruised through to the final.



Hampshire started the brighter of the two teams however, with Bill Stokes’ strike in the ninth minute disallowed, but Kent soon found their stride and started piling on the pressure at the end of the half.



They also had a goal chalked off in the 47th minute before Snelling eventually opened the scoring with nine minutes to play, pinching the ball of a defender’s toes and slotting it past ‘keeper Nigel King.



Rudd then secured the title with a penalty stroke with just seconds left to play, much to the delight of captain John Maylam.



“I felt that we were the better team and that we deserved to win - we should’ve taken our chances earlier. This tournament gives us old boys a chance to play and it keeps us in the game and we can give something back to our clubs. It’s a great day.”



Hampshire (0) 0



Kent (0) 2

Snelling (61), Rudd (70)





O40s Trophy Epsom



Mens Over 40s Trophy Final



Epsom defended their Men's Over 40 Trophy title with a convincing win over Khalsa at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



Having eased into the final by beating City of Peterborough last time out, Epsom found a tougher opposition this time round and struggled to create clear chances early on.



But a bit of magic from Andre Bailey changed that in the 21st minute as he swivelled and turned his way past a number of defenders before forcing the ball home.



Khalsa hit back just three minutes later with their own outstanding goal though as Surinder Singh superbly deflected a wicked pass past Colin Savage.

The game was an even affair thereafter until Karamjit Singh was shown a red card in the 42nd minute, with Epson soon taking advantage of their extra player.



Captain Ali Murrell gave them the lead from a penalty corner shortly after before Kai Smith sealed the win with 11 minutes to play, leaving Murrell overjoyed. He said: “It’s a great result. We said last year we would try to defend it and we have. It was a great final.



“It’s an amazing feeling to score as well. It had some help going in but they all count.”



Epsom (1) 3

Bailey (21), Murrell (52), Smith (59)



Khalsa (1) 1

S Singh (24)



Men’s O50s Trophy Final



Captain Alan Dalley’s stunning hat-trick inspired his Formby side’s superb comeback against Timperley and saw them clinch the Men’s Over 50s Trophy at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



The day hadn’t started so well for Formby, with their opponents racing into a 2-0 lead after 11 minutes thanks to goals from Colin Taylor and Stuart Nicholson.



That second goal seemed to spark them into life though and they reduced the deficit just two minutes later as Dalley fired a short corner past Timperley goalkeeper Gary Weatherley.



He then levelled the scores three minutes before before John Bazley gave Formby the lead in the 42nd minute after a great run by Peter Langley.



Dalley then finished his hat-trick with quarter of an hour to play to secure the victory against his former side, something he admitted he found a little bit weird.



“I feel ecstatic,” he said. “But I used to play for Timperley and I know a lot of them so it is a bit of a funny feeling.It was great to score a hat-trick and it has been a great day. We started sluggishly but we came good and it feels brilliant.”



Timperley (2) 2

Taylor (5), Nicholson (11)



Formby (2) 4

Dalley (13, 32, 55), Bazley (42)



Men’s O50s Shield Final



Bowdon eased to victory in the Men’s Over 50s Shield Final with a clinical display against Bournemouth at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



The opening stages were a tense and cagey affair, with both sides trying to figure each other out, but it was the Bournemouth defence that cracked first, with Tony Bray squeezing the ball through a defender’s legs on the line from a penalty corner in the 20th minute.



That seemed to settle them down however and just six minutes later that lead had doubled courtesy of Steve Royle.The half-time break couldn’t disrupt their rhythm as it became a three goal lead in the 37th minute as Steve Holah pounced on the rebound after Karl Gorse’s shot cannoned off the post.



And Phil Brown finished off Bournemouth with 16 minutes to play by slamming a penalty corner past an unlucky Colin Kimber.



Despite the ease at which they seemed to secure the win, Bray believes that it was much harder than the bare statistics may suggest.



He said: “The score flatters us, it was a harder game than it suggests but we took our chances when they came. At our age it is very important to have a squad of 16, that’s for sure.”



Midfielder David Welsh also shared the key ingredient to their victory, quipping: “The secret to our success is jellybabies, nothing else!”



Bournemouth 0



Bowdon 4

T Bray (20), S Royle (26), Hola (37), Brown (54)



Men’s O40s Shield Final



Doubles from Jon Hauck and David Knapp ensured Old Cranleighans ended the day as Men’s Over 40 Shield winners by beating Norwich City at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



The game started in the best possible fashion for Cranleighans as they scored in just the third minute of play, Hauck slotting his first past Malcolm Jewers in the Norwich goal.



Despite dominating much of the play, Norwich nearly grabbed an equaliser in the 28th minute but Matt Close produced an unbelievable head-high reflex stop on the line to keep on Haren Patel’s flick.



The lead was doubled on 55 minutes as Knapp smashed in a penalty stroke and that opened the floodgates for Cranleighans as the same man scored again just four minutes later with a superb turn and finish.



Not to be outdone, Hauck then added his second with two minutes to play to top off a perfect day for both himself and the team.



“It feels great, it was a really, really good game.Everyone played well, although I thought the last goal was obviously the best. We had fantastic support as well, lots and lots of people came down from the club and were just great.”



The victory ensured Cranleighans picked up their second trophy of the season, both of which captain Chris Brewer has dedicated to Christan Davies, a former member of the team who unfortunately passed away earlier this year.



“We did it for him, that was for Christian” Brewer said.



Norwich City 0



Old Cranleighans 4

Hauck (3, 68), Knapp (55, 59)



Men's O40s Cup Final



Isca beat Canterbury 2-1 in an end to end match to secure victory in the Men's O40s Cup at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



As the skyline turned pink both sides put on a show but neither able to convert chances in the first half. Isca were first to break deadlock from Matt Clark but Canterbury were quick on the bounce as Stewie Keir made the score line level.



It was a sliding tap in at the post from Chris Bryant that made his team, Isca the O40s Cup winners.



Isca (0) 2

Matt Clark (50) Chris Bryant (67)



Canterbury (0) 1

Stewie Keir (52)



