

Trophy Blackheath KOFinals



Men’s Trophy Final



In a dramatic penalty shoot out Blackheath took victory in the Men’s Trophy after they beat a gutsy Didsbury Northern side.





Both sides were hungry for the trophy and it was the northern side that took the lead with Matthew Abell who slotted it past the keeper. Both sides had great support from fans, cheering on their teams and it was Blackheath who then equalised midway through the second half from Michael Lawrence beating the keeper. As the final whistle went it was 1-1 which meant a penalty shoot out and it was Blackheath that came away the winners 4-3.



Blackheath captain Chris Harden said “We certainly made it hard for ourselves. We were pretty disappointed getting to the final last year and losing so this year we were pretty determined but still couldn’t quite stick it into the back of the net and thought we better give the crowd a good day out! We came well in the end which is the main thing. I think we have the best crowd and they are the nosiest bunch here and we have got them a cup to celebrate!”



Didsbury Northen (1) 1

Matthew Abell (17)



Blackheath & OEs (0) 1

Michael Lawrence (56)



Blackheath won on penalty shoot out 4-3





Vase Men Southampton



Men’s Vase Final



Southampton are the Men’s Vase winners after an end to end final against Briggs at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis centre.



Southampton were quick of the mark with Rob O’Brien converting the penalty with just 5 minutes gone. Daniel Clay pulled one back for Briggs early in the second half but Southampton took their chances and scored minutes later by George Watling. Minutes before the final whistle Charlie Griffths added to Southampton’s lead finishing 3-1 and Vase Champions.



Southampton captain Bryn Webber said; “Its feels fantastic, it has been a long season, had a lot of ups and downs and this has brought it all to a brilliant end. It’s been a fantastic experience to play here, once in a life time but we shall see if we can make it again next year!



“There was a lot a nerves naturally, it was the first time we had been here as a first 11. It has been a fantastic environment to play in and a great day out for us and our friends and family.”



Brigg (0) 1

Clay (46)



Southampton (1) 3

O’Brien (5) Watling (52) Griffiths (68)



England Hockey Board Media release