Women’s EY Champions Trophy semi-finals



Clodagh Cassin kept out four shoot-outs to keep UCD in line for a potential treble as they snuck past Loreto after a scoreless first semi-final at Grange Road.





The Kilkenny College graduate kept out all four of Loreto’s efforts, allowing Deirdre Duke and Katie Mullan’s goals to make the difference.



The game itself was one of few chances with Loreto set up defend compactly and UCD could not find the fluidity to unpick their backline. Duke’s snap-shot into the side-netting and a Sarah Evans deflected strike was the sum total of the open play chances in the first half while Ali Meeke charged down the only corner.



UCD upped the tempo in the second half in spite of seven minutes of sin-binnings but got little change from Hannah Matthews and Hannah McLoughlin.



From the one free-flowing move, Gillian Pinder and Sarah Robinson worked an excellent overlap to feed Duke on the baseline but Freya McDermott swept away the chance when it arrived.It set up a lively final quarter in which Louisa Healy kept out Duke’s near post touch and an Emma Russell thump. McLoughlin, meanwhile, won Loreto’s only corner but her shot was deflected to safety.



UCD had a couple of late corners but no shot made it to Healy, sending the tie to a shoot-out where the students held their nerve and now are one game away from adding to the EY Hockey League and Irish Senior Cup titles already in the bank.



UCD 0 Loreto 0, UCD win 2-0 on shoot-out





Credit: Adrian Boehm



Hermes-Monkstown eased into the women’s EY Champions Trophy final courtesy of a 6-2 win over Cork Harlequins who suffered badly in the absence of their international stars.



In addition to Cliodhna Sargent, Roisin Upton, Naomi Carroll and Rebecca Barry were all out injured while Emma Buckley had only come out of hospital after an eight day spell.



And the Dubliners were in no mood for sympathy as they burst into the game with three goals in the first ten minutes. Nikki Evans and Sinead Loughran had already fired warning shots before Evans pumped home a backhand shot in the third minute.



Anna O’Flanagan finished off a classy move after Chloe Watkins and Evans set her up from a turnover. Evans finished off the third for 3-0. Watkins dragged in a corner from the first set-piece of the tie for a 4-0 half-time lead.O’Flanagan – back after a spell out with concussion – finished off a pass from Evans for the fifth with 12 minutes to go. Caoimhe Perdue pulled one back with a cracking strike before Karen Bateman nailed a stroke but O’Flanagan closed out the win in the last minute with a clever finish for 6-2.



It sets up a final date with UCD on Sunday at Grange Road at 2.30pm. The match will be streamed live on Hockey Ireland Youtube, link to follow.



Hermes-Monkstown 6 (A O’Flanagan 3, N Evans 2, K Bateman) Cork Harlequins 2 (C Perdue, K Bateman)





Credit: Adrian Boehm



Irish Hockey Association media release