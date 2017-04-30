Men’s EY Champions Trophy semi-final



Monkstown won a dramatic shoot-out in the third round of sudden death, getting the better of league and Irish Senior Cup champions Banbridge after an incredible 3-3 draw in normal time.





Town looked perfectly set to win the tie with something to spare as Davy Carson’s second half double had them 3-1 up with barely four minutes to go. But two Owen Magee strikes earned Bann a reprieve, the second of them coming with just 43 seconds on the timer to give them a shoot-out chance.



Both clubs had experienced heartbreak in this format in recent months, Town losing the Mills Cup final and Bann going out of the Euro Hockey League. This time, both were more effective in attack than before.



Town took the early initiative with Karl Smith, Kyle Good and Karl Lynch all scoring for a 3-1 lead but Bann hung in there with two brilliant Luke Roleston saves. Jonny McKee rescued a sudden death chance when his effort was adjudged to have cleared the line before the eight-second whistle to much debate and consternation.



It meant three rounds of sudden death before McKee was beaten by the whistle on his second attempt. Karl Lynch was fouled allowing Lee Cole the chance to slam in a penalty stroke and the winning goal.



The Dubliners were the better side in the first half and took a 1-0 lead going into the big break thanks to another Lee Cole stroke, awarded after a drag-flick hit Owen Magee’s body on the line. Bann did have major chances, though, with Eugene Magee hooking a close range flick wide while a flurry of shots in succession were also scrambled away in the last minute.



The second half was very different with Bann penning Town in their own 23 metre area for long periods and winning corner after corner. From one, Eugene Magee shot home a brute of a shot for 1-1 and they looked set to pile on the pressure.



But within three minutes they were playing catch-up once again as Carson – the season’s top scorer to date – got set free one-on-one. He brilliantly dodged left and then hit into the goal on his reverse.With 12 minutes to go, Carson made it 3-1 from another break-out against the run of play, sliding to get a touch to Andrew Ward’s right wing cross and it looked like Town were home and hosed.



Bann kept on pushing, though, and got one back when Fraser Mills’ cross found Owen Magee at the near post to finish. Magee was then set free on the right in the last minute and swept a rocket into the top left corner for what could have been a famous comeback.



Town recovered, though, and took back the momentum in the shoot-out to earn their final berth.



Monkstown 3 (D Carson 2, L Cole) Banbridge 3 (O Magee 2, E Magee), Monkstown win 6-5 on shoot-out





Credit: Adrian Boehm



Like Monkstown, Three Rock Rovers took the long route before eventually seeing off Lisnagarvey in a shoot-out, winning out 3-2 after they had let slip a strong lead in the dying minutes.



Incredibly, just like the first semi-final, an equaliser came with exactly 43 seconds remaining as Andy Williamson rounded on a loose ball that popped to him at the edge of the circle. Taking it early, it left Jamie Carr little time to settle and thudded the backboard.



That sent a topsy-turvy tie to a shoot-out but Rovers scored their first three efforts via Jody Hosking, a peach from Daragh Walsh and Conor Empey while Jamie Carr kept out both Timmy Cockram and Daniel Buser.



When Michael Robson’s shot pinged off the post, it sent Rovers through to the final of the Irish Hockey League for the first time, their last triumph at this level coming in the last edition of the old club championships.



They had started superbly with Mitch Darling haring away from James Lorimer before laying off for Hosking. His crack at goal was turned in by Kevin Mullins for a third minute lead.



James Milliken denied them a second from another swift move, Ross Canning’s inside ball met by Harry Morris but was on it like a light to save. A minute later, Garvey were level when Timmy Cockram produced a sublime piece of baseline skill to spin around Carr and pot for 1-1.



Milliken then denied Darling’s powerful shot and Garvey shut down two corners to stay equal at the big break. The goalkeeper also kept out Canning’s revers early in the second half before the Hillsborough side enjoyed their best spell.



It culminated in a lovely piece of work on the left touchline from Daniel Buser and his pass was able to pick out Daniel Nelson who scrambled in for 2-1.



Early in the final quarter, Luke Madeley struck back with a corner drag for 2-2 in the 56th minute and Rovers were in front for a second time with four minutes to go from a stroke, awarded after four shots came from a corner with the last adjudged to have hit a body on the line. Canning converted. Garvey roared back with Cockram missing a gilt-edged chance only for Williamson to earn the reprieve but Rovers prevailed for an all-Dublin final.



Three Rock Rovers 3 (K Mullins, L Madeley, R Canning) Lisnagarvey 3 (T Cockram, D Nelson, A Williamson), TRR win 3-2 in shoot-out



The Final will take place in Three Rock on Sunday April 30th at 5pm, live steaming link to follow.





Credit: Adrian Boehm



Irish Hockey Association media release