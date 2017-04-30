Railways and Haryana to clash in the final of the National women’s hockey championship after wins over Madhya Pradesh and Association of Indian Universities





The Railway Sports Promotion Board and hosts Haryana entered the final of Hockey India’s 7th senior women national championship ‘A Division following wins over Madhya Pradesh and Association of Indian Universities here on Saturday.



Railway Sports Promotion Board defeated Madhya Pradesh 2-0, thanks to goals from Neha (19th minute) and Poonam Barla (29th).



In the second semi-final, hosts Haryana had to grind out a 2-1 victory against Association of Indian Universities. A largely defensive game saw Haryana’s Pooja breaking the deadlock in the 52nd minute. Reena converted a penalty corner in the 54th minute to make it 2-0.



The Association of Indian Universities didn’t give up though with Jyoti Gupta scoring a late goal in the 60th minute. In the end it wasn’t enough as Haryana held on for a win and secured a place in the finals.



