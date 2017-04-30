Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Railways to face Haryana in final of women's hockey championship

Published on Sunday, 30 April 2017
ROHTAK (Haryana): The Railway Sports Promotion Board and hosts Hockey Haryana entered the final of Hockey India's women 7th senior national championship 'A Division following wins over Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Association of Indian Universities on Saturday.



Railway Sports Promotion Board defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-0, thanks to goals from Neha (19th minute) and Poonam Barla (29th).

In the second semi-final, hosts Hockey Haryana had to grind out a 2-1 victory against Association of Indian Universities. A largely defensive game saw Hockey Haryana's Pooja breaking the deadlock in the 52nd minute. Reena converted a penalty corner in the 54th minute to make it 2-0.

The Association of Indian Universities didn't give up though with Jyoti Gupta scoring a late goal in the 60th minute. In the end it wasn't enough as Hockey Haryana held on for a win and secured a place in the finals.

The Times of India

