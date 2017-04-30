Haryana beat Association of Indian Universities 2-1 in the semifinals in Rohtak on Saturday.





Hosts Haryana edged past Association of Indian Universities to set up the title clash with defending champions Railways in the senior women’s hockey National Championship (Division A) here today.



Railways defeated Madhya Pradesh 2-0, thanks to penalty corner conversions from Neha (19th minute) and Poonam Barla (29th).



In the second semifinal, Haryana had to grind out a 2-1 victory over AIU. A defensive game saw Haryana’s Pooja breaking the deadlock in the 52nd minute. Reena converted a penalty corner in the 54th minute to make it 2-0. AIU didn’t give up, with Jyoti Gupta scoring in the 60th minute; but Haryana held on for a win.



Punjab boys lose in semis



Punjab suffered a heartbreaking loss in the shootout, going down to defending champions Odisha in the semifinals of the junior men’s Division A event in Bhopal today.



After a 4-4 draw in regulation time, Odisha clinched the match 5-4 in the shootout.



Punjab twice came from behind to make it 2-2, but lost their lead twice in the second half. Punjab were guilty of conceding goals quickly after scoring.



Kawaljit Singh cancelled out Odisha captain Suraj Minz’s 16th-minute strike in the 31st minute. But Odisha went ahead three minutes later through Minz again.



Arvinder Singh converted a penalty corner in the 47th minute, and Harmanjit Singh put Punjab ahead two minutes later. But Odisha equalised in the next minute through Suman Beck.



Punjab again took the lead, Varinder Singh scoring in the 60th minute. But two green cards in the final 10 minutes — in the 61st and 67th — put Punjab under pressure. Odisha equalised in the 63rd minute as Minz completed his hat-trick.



In the other semifinal, Steel Plant Sports Board beat Sports Authority of India 4-2



The Tribune