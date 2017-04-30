Spar KZN were crowned men's and Women's A Section Champions on the final day of IPT while SG Nuggets and Mpumalanga where victorious in the Men's and Women's B Section respectively.





2017 Inter-Provincial Mens A

WITSIES - SPAR KZN Pool A 1 - 2 SOUTHERN GAUTENG - EASTERN PROVINCE 5th Place 5 - 1 NORTHERN BLUES - WESTERN PROVINCE 3rd Place 2 - 2 (2 - 1 SO) FREE STATE - WP PENS 7th Place 2 - 3

Final Standings



1. Spar KZN

2. Witsies

3. Northern Blues

4. Western Province

5. Southern Gauteng

6. Eastern Province

7. WP WP PENS

8. Free State

2017 Inter-Provincial Mens B

SACD - NORTHWEST 3rd Place 0 - 4 BORDER - NORTHERN DAISIES 5th Place 5 - 3 SG NUGGETS - KZN MYNAHS 1st Place 3 - 1 MPUMALANGA - EASTERN GAUTENG 7th Place 1 - 1 (1 - 2 SO)

Final Standings



1. SG Nuggets

2. KZN Mynahs

3. Northwest

4. SACD 5. Border

6. Northern Daisies

7. Eastern Gauteng

8. Mpumalanga



2017 Inter-Provincial Womens A

SPAR KZN - SOUTHERN GAUTENG 1st Place 2 - 1 FREE STATE - NORTHWEST 5th Place 1 - 5 WESTERN PROVINCE - NORTHERN BLUES 3rd Place 2 - 1 WITSIES - WP PENS 7th Place 1 - 3

Final Standings



1. Spar KZN

2. Southern Gauteng

3. Western Province

4. Northern Blues

5. Northwest

6. Free State

7. WP WP PENS

8. Witsies



2017 Inter-Provincial Womens B

SACD B - SACD A 7th Place 1 - 0 EASTERN PROVINCE - MPUMALANGA 1st Place 1 - 3 BORDER - SG NUGGETS 5th Place 2 - 1 NORTHERN DASIES - KZN MYNAHS 3rd Place 0 - 2

Final Standings



1. Mpumalanga

2. Eastern Province

3. KZN Mynahs

4. Northern Daisies

5. Border

6. SG Nuggets

7. SACD B

8. SACD A



