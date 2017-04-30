Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Go Hockey banner

South African Senior Men and Women Inter-Provincial Tournament 2017 Final day

Published on Sunday, 30 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 20
View Comments

Spar KZN were crowned men's and Women's A Section Champions on the final day of IPT while SG Nuggets and Mpumalanga where victorious in the Men's and Women's B Section respectively.



2017 Inter-Provincial Mens A

WITSIES - SPAR KZN Pool A 1 - 2
SOUTHERN GAUTENG - EASTERN PROVINCE 5th Place 5 - 1
NORTHERN BLUES - WESTERN PROVINCE 3rd Place 2 - 2 (2 - 1 SO)
FREE STATE - WP PENS 7th Place 2 - 3

Final Standings

1. Spar KZN
2. Witsies
3. Northern Blues
4. Western Province
5. Southern Gauteng
6. Eastern Province
7. WP WP PENS
8. Free State

2017 Inter-Provincial Mens B

SACD - NORTHWEST 3rd Place 0 - 4
BORDER - NORTHERN DAISIES 5th Place 5 - 3
SG NUGGETS - KZN MYNAHS 1st Place 3 - 1
MPUMALANGA - EASTERN GAUTENG 7th Place 1 - 1 (1 - 2 SO)

Final Standings

1. SG Nuggets
2. KZN Mynahs
3. Northwest
4. SACD 5. Border
6. Northern Daisies
7. Eastern Gauteng
8. Mpumalanga

2017 Inter-Provincial Womens A

SPAR KZN - SOUTHERN GAUTENG 1st Place 2 - 1
FREE STATE - NORTHWEST 5th Place 1 - 5
WESTERN PROVINCE - NORTHERN BLUES 3rd Place 2 - 1
WITSIES - WP PENS 7th Place 1 - 3

Final Standings

1. Spar KZN
2. Southern Gauteng
3. Western Province
4. Northern Blues
5. Northwest
6. Free State
7. WP WP PENS
8. Witsies

2017 Inter-Provincial Womens B

SACD B - SACD A 7th Place 1 - 0
EASTERN PROVINCE - MPUMALANGA 1st Place 1 - 3
BORDER - SG NUGGETS 5th Place 2 - 1
NORTHERN DASIES - KZN MYNAHS 3rd Place 0 - 2

Final Standings

1. Mpumalanga
2. Eastern Province
3. KZN Mynahs
4. Northern Daisies
5. Border
6. SG Nuggets
7. SACD B
8. SACD A

Fieldhockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.