South African Senior Men and Women Inter-Provincial Tournament 2017 Final day
Spar KZN were crowned men's and Women's A Section Champions on the final day of IPT while SG Nuggets and Mpumalanga where victorious in the Men's and Women's B Section respectively.
2017 Inter-Provincial Mens A
|WITSIES - SPAR KZN
|Pool A
|1 - 2
|SOUTHERN GAUTENG - EASTERN PROVINCE
|5th Place
|5 - 1
|NORTHERN BLUES - WESTERN PROVINCE
|3rd Place
|2 - 2 (2 - 1 SO)
|FREE STATE - WP PENS
|7th Place
|2 - 3
Final Standings
1. Spar KZN
2. Witsies
3. Northern Blues
4. Western Province
5. Southern Gauteng
6. Eastern Province
7. WP WP PENS
8. Free State
2017 Inter-Provincial Mens B
|SACD - NORTHWEST
|3rd Place
|0 - 4
|BORDER - NORTHERN DAISIES
|5th Place
|5 - 3
|SG NUGGETS - KZN MYNAHS
|1st Place
|3 - 1
|MPUMALANGA - EASTERN GAUTENG
|7th Place
|1 - 1 (1 - 2 SO)
Final Standings
1. SG Nuggets
2. KZN Mynahs
3. Northwest
4. SACD 5. Border
6. Northern Daisies
7. Eastern Gauteng
8. Mpumalanga
2017 Inter-Provincial Womens A
|SPAR KZN - SOUTHERN GAUTENG
|1st Place
|2 - 1
|FREE STATE - NORTHWEST
|5th Place
|1 - 5
|WESTERN PROVINCE - NORTHERN BLUES
|3rd Place
|2 - 1
|WITSIES - WP PENS
|7th Place
|1 - 3
Final Standings
1. Spar KZN
2. Southern Gauteng
3. Western Province
4. Northern Blues
5. Northwest
6. Free State
7. WP WP PENS
8. Witsies
2017 Inter-Provincial Womens B
|SACD B - SACD A
|7th Place
|1 - 0
|EASTERN PROVINCE - MPUMALANGA
|1st Place
|1 - 3
|BORDER - SG NUGGETS
|5th Place
|2 - 1
|NORTHERN DASIES - KZN MYNAHS
|3rd Place
|0 - 2
Final Standings
1. Mpumalanga
2. Eastern Province
3. KZN Mynahs
4. Northern Daisies
5. Border
6. SG Nuggets
7. SACD B
8. SACD A
