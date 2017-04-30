

The Iranian men’s national indoor field hockey team



The Iranian men’s national indoor field hockey team has claimed the top position at the end of the seventh edition of the Asian Cup in Qatar, after trouncing the Kazakh side in the title challenge.





On Friday evening, the Iranian players began the final match at the world's largest indoor multi-purpose dome – Aspire Dome – in the Qatari capital city of Doha, in a dominant fashion, and managed to open the scoring in the 5th minute.



The Iranian field hockey players heaped pressure on Kazakhstan’s defense afterwards, and doubled their advantage three minutes later.



The Persians then tacked two more goals followed in quick succession just before the half-time break.



The Iranian sportsmen did not capitulate in the second half, and continued to mount attacks to score the fifth goal in the 21st minute.



The only consolation for the Kazakh team came in the 22nd minute, when they netted their sole goal in the game.



Later on, the Iranian men’s national indoor field hockey team could get five more goals, and deservedly lifted the trophy. Iran is the most decorated Asian team, having won seven editions.



The 7th edition of Indoor Hockey Asia Cup kicked off in Qatar on April 24, and ran through April 28, 2017.



The Iranian squad comprised Yaghoub Bahrami, Amir Aruei, Nima Heydari, Behnam Sa’di, Hamid Nouraniyan, Abbas Aruei, Mohsen Bohlouli, Seyed Mohammad Ghorayshi, Navid Taherirad, Alireza Chezani Sharahi, Behdad Biranvand and Vahid Samadi.



The team was led by Esfandiar Safaei as the head couch. Masoud Bohlouli and Abolfazl Yousefi assisted Safaei as coaches.



Press TV