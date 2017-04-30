Dangerous conditions caused by lightning forced India and Great Britain players to halt their warm-up as their opening match in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament was postponed due to inclement weather on Saturday.





The India team celebrates after entering the final of the Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup at Lucknow in December, a tournament it went on to win. India, with some players from that side, are looking to go all the way in the Azlan Shah Cup tournament in Ipoh.(HT Photo)



Lightning accompanied by seasonal showers disrupted the players’ warm-up session ahead of India’s opening match against Great Britain in the 26th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament here on Saturday.Lightening has been an occurrence here in the last fortnight.





Tournament director Josh Burt postponed the India-Great Britain match by two hours and the match was scheduled to start at 6 pm local time (3.30 pm IST). All matches have been pushed back by two hours.



Since the introduction of artificial turfs, hockey is no longer affected by rain but matches are stopped at the slightest sign of lightening to ensure the safety of players and officials.



As the Indian and English players hurried off the pitch, organisers said they were braced for frequent weather disruptions during the week-long tournament.



Heavy showers and lightening have been a feature of the tropical weather this season and the Indian team has experienced it during the training sessions over the past few days.



India chief coach Roelant Oltmans said on Friday that he was hoping that the games do not get affected. India, last year’s runners-up, are scheduled to play four of their five round-robin matches in the afternoon, and it has been raining around the time in Ipoh.



In 2010, the organisers declared India and South Korea joint champions due to flooding of the pitch on the day of the final.



