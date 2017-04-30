s2h team





Photo: Shah Bekson



Set up energetic Manpreet Singh Sr, India took lead twice only to see the leads being cancelled by the fighting Great Britain, as the opener that started two hours late due to heavy rains and thunder, ended in a 2-2 draw in the opener of the 26th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, Ipoh, Malaysia. Akashdeep Singh struck first in the 23rd minute, only to see the Great Britain equalizing off a minus feed from right side of D to end the first half 1-1





its Gleghorne whose strong forehand saw the ball crashing into far corner of the net, bemusing goalie PR Sreejesh who stopped even stronger and fiercer looking shots in the first quarter.



Similarly, India conceded another goal after taking 2-1 lead through Mandeep Singh. Again as 6,7 goalies were crowding themselves on the left, the goal came from the other corner (2-2) from Forsyth. Again, Sreejesh was stranded on the other corner.





Photo: Shah Bekson



The last minute saw intense activity, Indians being on the edge. First, a GB's PC, quoting debutante Sumit's clearance inside D was wilful did not cut any ice with neutral umpire.



However, when the same player obstructed a speeding forward near the right backline, umpire was quick to blow the whistle for England's only PC. However, the flicker could only send the ball very wide off the right post.



Both team got a penalty corner each, indicating cautious approach the team had.



Technically, India did not convert its solitary PC, but when the pushed ball from Sardar Singh was not stopped properly by Sumit, alert Manpreet Singh Sr rushed fast to effect slap shot at goal, which the goalie took on chest, but the rebound was 'batted', or easily guided, into the goal to the right of lanky goalie by even more alert Akashdeep Singh.



It was poetic justice for Akashdeep Singh, who twice set up his forwards in the first quarter, but only see his effort go abegging due to bad positioning and bad stopping. First, SV Sunil could not stop a defence splitting Akashdeep's serve.



After the golden miss, Mandeep Singh, standing in front of goalie, let the ball carried much to the chagrin of the whole Indian team and the enthusiastic crowd.



These misses cost India full points in the final analysis.



India and Great Britain thus opened their 26th Azlan Shah opener with a draw.



Stick2Hockey.com