

Photo: Megat Firdaus, PMF Images



The Vantage Black Sticks Men have drawn 1-1 with trans-Tasman rivals Australia in their opening game at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia.





Following a two hour delay due to a lightning storm, the Kiwis played a staunch game against Kookaburras with neither side scoring in the first half.



Goalkeeper Devon Manchester, playing his 100th tests, was outstanding in shutting down any chances from Australia includes several penalty corners.



The Kookaburras were first to score just two minutes into the second half with Tom Craig finding some space in the circle to score a field goal.



The Black Sticks equalised in the 52nd minute when Dominic Newman struck from the field to bring the game back to level terms.



New Zealand played strongly on both attack and defence in the dying minutes but weren’t quite able to find a winning goal.



The Vantage Black Sticks are back in action against India at 8pm tonight (NZ time), with live coverage on SKY Sport 4.



In today’s other matches at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, Great Britain drew 2-2 with India and Malaysia and Japan also tied 1-1.



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS 1: (Dominic Newman)

AUSTRALIA 1: (Tom Craig)

Halftime: 0-0



Hockey New Zealand Media release