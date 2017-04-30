Holly MacNeil







After a two hour delay due to an electrical storm, the Kookaburras first match against New Zealand finally kicked off at the Azlan Shah Cup at around 8pm local time. The Kookaburras were the first to score, but the Black Sticks fought back leaving their first game of the tournament a draw.





Just two minutes into the game and the Kookaburras had their first chance at goal, forcing a penalty corner opportunity. Trent Mitton took the flick at goal, but the ball was defended by Black Sticks keeper Devon Manchester.



After another missed penalty corner opportunity for the Kookaburras, the quarter time break began with a nil all score.



New Zealand were the first with a chance in the second quarter with Sam Lone breaking away from the pack to find himself alone in the circle, however the shot went wide and the score board remained untouched.



The Kookaburras had numerous chances on penalty corners only minutes before half time, but they were unable to convert and the score remained at nil all going into half time.



Two minutes into the second half and the Kookaburras were finally on the scoreboard after Tom Craig was left undefended in the Australian circle, scoring a field goal to give the Aussies the lead.



With just eight minutes of play remaining in the game, the Black Sticks scored the leveller with a field goal from Dominic Newman tying the score at 1 apiece. The Kookaburras fought back in the remaining minutes, but the Black Sticks defence were all over the pitch and the score tied up at 1 all at full time.



Kookaburras head coach Colin Batch said: “It was a disappointing result tonight. We had a lot of ball possession and created a lot of opportunity on goal, but unfortunately, we just missed those shots on goal.



“We need to go away and review our performance ahead of tomorrow’s match against Malaysia. New Zealand played a good strategy game tonight, and kept the ball away from our front areas as best they could - we won enough chances to win the game, and that’s the key for our match against Malaysia. We need to improve our finishing and our goal shooting ahead of tomorrow’s match.”



The Kookaburras next play Malaysia on Sunday 30 April, at 8.35pm AWST / 10.35pm AEST.



KOOKABURRAS 1 (0)

Tom Craig 32 (FG)



BLACK STICKS 1 (0)

Dominic Newman 52 (FG)



Kookaburras squad v Black Sticks

Athlete (Hometown/State)

Tom Craig (Lane Cove, NSW) 29/10

Matthew Dawson (Killarney Vale, NSW) 67/9

Jeremy Edwards (Hobart, TAS) 13/1

Jeremy Hayward (Darwin, NT) 74/26

Aaron Kleinschmidt (Melbourne, VIC) 14/5

Tyler Lovell (Perth, WA) 80/9

Trent Mitton (Perth, WA) 107/44

Edward Ockenden (Hobart, TAS) 285/65

Flynn Ogilvie (Wollongong, NSW) 48/13

Matthew Swann (Mackay, QLD) 147/6

Jake Whetton (Brisbane, QLD) 119/48

Dylan Wotherspoon (Murwillumbah, NSW) *plays for QLD 31/7



Used Substitutes

Andrew Charter (Canberra, ACT) 123/0

Ben Craig (Lane Cove, NSW) 13/2

Aaron Kleinschmidt (Melbourne, VIC) 14/5

Andrew Philpott (Melbourne, VIC) 30/1

Joshua Pollard (Melbourne, VIC) 14/0

Tom Wickham (Morgan, SA) *plays for WA 7/2

Matthew Willis (Tamworth, NSW) 21/2



Kookaburras Azlan Shah Match Schedule

30 April: AUS v MAS 8.35pm AWST / 10.35pm AEST

2 May: AUS v IND 4.05pm AWST / 6.05pm AEST

3 May: AUS v GBR 6.05pm AWST / 8.05pm AEST

5 May: AUS v JPN 6.05pm AWST / 8.05pm AEST

6 May: Finals



Hockey Australia media release