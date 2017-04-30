Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: Japanese earn first ever point in AZ history

Published on Sunday, 30 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 1
B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

Day-1 have all squares in Ipoh, as seen 3 matches played without victory. Japan have earned first ever point as drew the match with hosts Malaysia. In previous two appearances in 1987 and 2016, Japanese have lost all the 9 matches played by them. Indian rookie Sumit did not kept himself 5m away while British player took the free hit outside the D. Malaysian umpire Eric Koh awarded the penalty corner to Brits in dying minute, fortunately it was wasted by Britain and India salvaged the pride. Here are the statistics of Day 1 in Ipoh:

 

Team

Penalty Corners

Goal Shots

Scores

Results

Obtained

Converted

Obtained

Converted

Australia

7

0

11

1

1-1

Drawn

New Zealand

2

0

4

1

1-1

Drawn

Great Britain

1

0

5

2

2-2

Drawn

India

1

0

3

2

2-2

Drawn

Japan

4

1

5

1

1-1

Drawn

Malaysia

5

1

10

1

1-1

Drawn

 

Head to head In Azlan Shah Cup (includes yesterday matches):

Teams

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

AUS-NZL

10

8

2

0

29

13

IND-GBR*

7

4

1

2

15

10

MAS-JPN

3

2

1

0

8

5

 

*includes England

