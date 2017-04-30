B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Day-1 have all squares in Ipoh, as seen 3 matches played without victory. Japan have earned first ever point as drew the match with hosts Malaysia. In previous two appearances in 1987 and 2016, Japanese have lost all the 9 matches played by them. Indian rookie Sumit did not kept himself 5m away while British player took the free hit outside the D. Malaysian umpire Eric Koh awarded the penalty corner to Brits in dying minute, fortunately it was wasted by Britain and India salvaged the pride. Here are the statistics of Day 1 in Ipoh:

Team Penalty Corners Goal Shots Scores Results Obtained Converted Obtained Converted Australia 7 0 11 1 1-1 Drawn New Zealand 2 0 4 1 1-1 Drawn Great Britain 1 0 5 2 2-2 Drawn India 1 0 3 2 2-2 Drawn Japan 4 1 5 1 1-1 Drawn Malaysia 5 1 10 1 1-1 Drawn

Head to head In Azlan Shah Cup (includes yesterday matches):

Teams MP W D L GF GA AUS-NZL 10 8 2 0 29 13 IND-GBR* 7 4 1 2 15 10 MAS-JPN 3 2 1 0 8 5

*includes England



Fieldhockey.com