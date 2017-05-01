KUALA LUMPUR: SSTMI Thunderbolt surged to the top of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League’s (MJHL) Division One standings for the first time this season after thrashing Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) 10-0.





Amirul Firdaus Shamsudin was the hat-trick hero, scoring in the 14th, 25th and 27th minutes at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium. Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook (13th and 54th), Mohamed Ariff Syafie Ishak (12th), Mohamed Shahrin Izzudin Shamsuri (24th), Shello Silverius (43rd), Mohamed Amirul Hamizan Azhar (44th) and Mohamad Syawal Najmi Amiruddin (45th) were the other scorers.



“It’s going to be a close fight for the title so the goal difference is going to play a big part. I’m glad we managed to score 10 today,” said SSTMI coach Wan Roslan Wan Abdul Rahman.



Like defending league champions SSTMI, BJSS Thunderbolt were also big winners yesterday. They outplayed Olak Nurinsafi 9-0 to move up to second place with 15 points, just one point behind SSTMI.







It was, however, not a good day for Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ). They started the day as leaders on 15 points but dropped down to third on goal difference after losing 3-2 to SMKDBL Johor Juniors at the MBPJ Hockey Stadium.



It was MBPJ’s first loss of the season.



MBPJ, however, still hold the advantage. They have a game in hand over SSTMI and BJSS Thunderbolt.



MBPJ started off well, taking the lead in the seventh minute through a field goal by Mohamad Syabil Aizam Mohamad Noor.



But Mohamed Shafiq Hassan and Alfarico Lance Liau Jr put Johor Juniors in front with goals in the 12th and 43rd minutes.



MBPJ fought back to level in the 47th minute with Mohamed Syafiq Izzudin Ibrahim converting a penalty corner.



Mohamed Faris Ros Fadillah ensured all three points for Johor Juniors when he netted a field goal in the 53rd minute.



Johor Juniors team manager Shahabuddin Royani was surprised with the win.



“We didn’t expect full points. But our players were disciplined today and that paid off,” said Shahabuddin.



The Star of Malaysia