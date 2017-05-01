By Elizabeth Mburugu





Jacqulyne Mwangi (right) of Orange Hockey Club attempts to clear the ball against Cecilia Namakonjio (left) of Mombasa Sports Club during their national hockey league match played at the Mombasa Sports Club, April 30, 2017. Orange won 4-0. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD.



Champions Telkom Orange defeated hosts Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) 5-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match yesterday.





A blend of experience and upcoming talent worked for Telkom Orange as veteran Jackline Mwangi and youngster Maureen Okumu bagged a brace each. Seasoned international defender Terry Juma scored once to help the reigning queens inch closer to winning a record 20th league title. An elated Orange coach Jos Openda lauded his charges, more so the goalkeeper, saying they did a commendable job maintaining a clean sheet.



“It was a tough call playing on a grass surface, but I’m glad my players were able to rise to the occasion and get the job done. The goalkeepers were impressive and handled attacks from our opponents with some professional touch. Their excellent output has helped us maintain a clean sheet,” Openda said.



Mwangi put Orange ahead 11 minutes into the match to give them a 1-0 advantage in the first quarter. MSC tightened their defence and made it difficult for their guests to breach their territory. However, after several failed attempts, Okumu converted a penalty corner to give Orange a 2-0 halftime lead.



Juma converted another penalty corner in the 33rd minute, while Mwangi and Okumu completed their braces in the 44th and 58th minutes.



In Nairobi, former men’s Premier League champions Kenya Police defeated Nakuru HC 4-0. Brian Saina struck twice, while Amos Barkibir and Titus Kimutai scored one goal each. Police are seeking to reclaim the title they last won in 2013.



The Standard Online