By BRIAN YONGA





Vikings goalkeeper Winnie Kiprop (left) tries to make a save from from Audrey Omaido of Telkom Orange (right) during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at City Park Stadium on April 23, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Champions Telkom Orange continued their impressive start to the season after a 5-0 win away to returnees Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) in a Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) women’s Premier League Club on Sunday.





A brace each from veteran striker Jackline Mwangi and international Maureen Okumu set the champions on the path to a comfortable win at the grass surfaced Mombasa Sports Club.



At the City Park Stadium in Nairobi, visiting Nakuru Athletic Club chalked up a 2-1 win over Kenya College of Accountancy of University (KCAU) in a men’s Premier League encounter.



At the same venue, Kenyatta University (KU) Titans hit fellow university side Multimedia University 2-0 in a women’s top flight encounter. On Saturday night, Kenya Police beat Nakuru 4-0 with skipper Brian Saina hitting brace. It was Police’s second win of the weekend after a nervy 2-1 win over Technical University of Kenya (TUK) 2-1 at the same venue.



CHASING 20TH LEAGUE TITLE



In Mombasa, Orange, who are chasing a record 20th league crown, were rarely troubled the visitors, who were playing their first match on their return after a three year absence.



MSC missed two matches in Nairobi last weekend handing walkovers to Sliders and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat).



The hosts managed to keep out the visitors for 11 minutes before they were finally overpowered as Mwangi got in the MSC defence to score past goalkeeper Mildred Nillah. Orange, missing the services of international Lilian Aura in midfield, doubled their lead three minutes to end of the second quarter as pacy winger Okumu slotted home Audrey Omaido’s short corner.



The hosts rarely threatened and their task was made harder as Orange made it 3-0 at the start of the third quarter as defender Juma finished off another Omaido corner.



Orange coach Jos Openda replaced number one goalie Cynthia Onyango with second choice Ruth Njoki after 31 minutes.



Two more goals followed before the final whistle as Orange cruised to the sixth win of the season. “We did not concede yet again which is a plus for the defenders and our keepers. The grass surface is a bit difficult to play in but we showed our class and another three points in the bag,” Openda said.



At City Park, Police made it six wins on the trot after a brilliant attacking display against the Rift Valley side.



Daily Nation