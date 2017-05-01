

Edinburgh Uni women 2017



Edinburgh University retained the Women’s Scottish Cup, as they secured a superb domestic double with a 2-1 with over Clydesdale Western.





Western were the only team to have beaten the dominant Edinburgh side this season, however they were unable to do so again despite taking the lead.



The early stages of the game were even. Both sides created half-chances, however neither was too dominant.



Western then opened the scoring, shortly after the ten-minute mark. Lucy Lanigan took advantage of a high ball which came into the penalty area, converting to make it 1-0.



The goal provided Western with a massive confidence boost, and they were looking impressive against an Edinburgh University side who were yet to show their best form.



Nevertheless, the champions would soon respond. After around 20 minutes had been played, Louise Campbell seized possession near the touchline, and drove forward to the edge of the penalty area.



She sent the ball into the box, and it eventually found Zara Malseed, who duly converted to make it 1-1 and level the game.



After the goal, the Edinburgh side started to improve. At the start of the second half they continued to push forward in search of a goal to send them into the lead. While they were clearly in the ascendancy, though, they were struggling to create too many clear-cut opportunities.



Campbell was a constant threat, with her pace ensuring the Western defence always had to be on alert.



A second goal for the champions soon came, resulting from a penalty corner. Campbell stopped the ball to perfectly set up Malseed, who rocketed the ball into the Western net to score her second of the afternoon.



The Edinburgh side continued to press for a third goal, as they looked to seal the game. Amy Brodie was keen to get her name on the scoresheet. Her effort was saved, and her cross on the rebound was unable to find any teammates.



Still, Western were unwilling to concede defeat without a fight, and they started to work their way back into the game. Heather Howie won a penalty corner, but it was sent wide.



While Laura Swanson then came close for the Edinburgh side, Western continued to press desperately for an equaliser as the game headed into the closing stages.



Their hopes were given a dent when Lucy Lanigan and Laura Mann were both given yellow cards within minutes of each other.



Edinburgh University sought to take advantage of their opponents’ last gasp attacks. Once again Campbell’s pace proved deadly as she broke forward on the counter-attack. She slotted the ball to Malseed, who was unable to convert and become a hat-trick hero.



Western made once last attempt at an attack in the final few seconds of the game. They were too late though, and their dominant Edinburgh opponents secured a memorable, hard-fought win.



Full-Time Milne Craig Clydesdale Western 1-2 Edinburgh University





Edin Uni v Clydesdale women 2017 final



Glasgow University 0-4 CALA Edinburgh



East versus West was the billing for the Women’s Scottish Plate Final between Glasgow University and CALA Edinburgh, and it was the side from the Capital who took the spoils.



Glasgow University started the stronger of the two playing some slick aggressive hockey. Captain Laura Murray was particularly influential in the early stages, and it was she who twisted and turned her way into the D for the first opportunity of the match, but she was eventually crowded out by hard-working CALA defenders.



An intentional foul in the D resulted in a penalty stroke to CALA. Lorna Crawford sent the stroke into the bottom left corner leaving the goalkeeper with no chance, despite guessing the right way. 1-0.



It was a conflict of styles, with Glasgow University enjoying most of the possession but CALA creating the better chances. Glasgow continued to probe throughout the first half but found the CALA defence a tough nut to crack.



Into the second half and CALA started the stronger of the two, asking questions of the Glasgow University rear-guard.



They were rewarded with their second goal. From a penalty corner the evergreen Angie Davie set-up A J Russell to score from two-yards out.



The goal spurred Glasgow University on and they went hunting for a goal. Zara Bell had a good chance from a penalty corner but her effort deflected wide.



Then a flash of brilliance by Nicole Pike where she created the chance for herself and hammered the ball just wide of the target for Glasgow University.



CALA put the game to bed when they were awarded a penalty stroke. Lorna Crawford stepped up again and scored despite a great effort by Rowan Sinclair in goal for Glasgow University. 3-0.



The scoring was rounded off by Eleanor Desmulliez who slipped the ball past the advancing goalkeeper to make it 4-0 to CALA Edinburgh.



Full Time: Glasgow University 0-4 CALA Edinburgh





CALA women 2017



Orkney 3-0 Shetland



Orkney secured the Women’s District Cup after a dominant 3-0 win over Shetland.



Shetland hadn’t beaten their island rivals since 2003 heading into the game, and they were unable to thwart Orkney’s continuing dominance in the fixture.



The opening ten minutes were evenly matched. While both sides were playing well, chances were limited, a goalmouth scramble the closest Orkney came, and an effort from Kristan Robertson being the closest Shetland came.



Orkney then opened the scoring, courtesy of Lauren Gilmour. After an impressive dribble into the penalty area, Inga Kemp slotted the ball to the scorer, who sent it into the net.



The opening goal buoyed Orkney, and they then took complete control of the match. Having set up the opener, Kemp was instrumental, dictating the play for her side and having more than one chance.



Bethin MacDonald was also a key threat for Orkney, and she had an effort saved by Shetland goalkeeper Megan Nicholson.



Nicholson was a pivotal last line of defence for her side, and the main reason they headed into half-time just one goal behind their opponents.



The second half continued in a similar manner. Claire Irvine’s rocketed strike made it 2-0, as Orkney appeared to have all but sealed the cup.



At the other end of the pitch, Robertson was trying valiantly to bring Shetland back into the game. On one or two occasions her teammates took advantage of Orkney being light in defence and found Robertson, however she was unable to convert any of her chances.



MacDonald was desperate to find the net for Orkney, and came close again as Nicholson continued to do what she could to limit the damage.



Orkney then sealed the game as they made it 3-0, courtesy of Hannah Cromarty. Receiving the ball during a penalty corner, she passed to Kemp, who returned it to Cromarty for her to send it home, and secure an impressive win.



Even as they chased the game Shetland struggled to create anything substantial, and Orkney saw out the final few minutes comfortably.



Inga Kemp was the winner’s star performer, instrumental in almost every attacking move. Alongside her MacDonald constantly worked hard for an Orkney side whose victory never seemed to be in doubt.



Orkney 3-0 Shetland





Orkney team 2017



Granite City Wanderers 2s 1-2 Glasgow Accies



The Women’s District Plate Final was a fascinating clash between Granite City Wanderers 2s and Glasgow Academicals, with the Glasgow side taking the spoils.



Granite City Wanderers 2s had the first chance of the match, Fiona Martin scuffed her shot as the goalkeeper rushed out to narrow the angle.



Then Accies came forward and Holly Belch had an early chance but bobbled her shot wide of the left post.



It was Belch who opened the scoring half way through the first half. A long pass found Belch running towards the goal and she slotted the ball low into the net from the right of the D.



Granite City Wanderers had a great chance to equalise when a slick passing move found Hannah Lawrie to the right of the D, but her pass across goal couldn’t find a teammate for a finish.



Belch added her second to make it 2-0 just before half time, finishing off a quick counter attack with a cute spinning strike under the goalkeeper.



Into the second half and Belch had effort saved soon after the restart – a similar approach to the first two goals but this time it was well dealt with by the goalkeeper.



Accies continued to pressure and had two penalty corners, the second of which went wide.



Granite City Wanderers worked their way into the match – the ball was worked dangerously into the box by Ruth Paterson, but no one was able to connect.



Then Granite City Wanderers had another good chance, they worked into the D, but again no one was able to capitalise.



It was 2-1 before long. Nicola Wordie slipped the ball to Hannah Lawrie who scored a classy top corner goal to bring Granite City Wanderers 2s back into the contest.



Granite City Wanderers worked tirelessly to find an equaliser but Accies held on to lift the silverware.



Full time: Granite City Wanderers 2s 1-2 Glasgow Accies





Glasgow Accies winners 2017



Photos by Mark Pugh and Duncan Gray



Scottish & District Cup final reports by Justin Bowie



Scottish Hockey Union media release