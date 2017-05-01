

Sevenoaks O45s Cup 2017



Sevenoaks opened the day being crowned Investec O45s Cup in a thrilling final against Redland UWE Wereys.





Sevenoaks drew first blood with Julie Nicholson finding the back of the goal after only four minutes on the clock but the green army were quick to respond and Michelle Aldridge brought it back for her side.



Both sides pressed on but Sevenoaks had the pace down the left which led to Kelly slotting it home on the 18th minute. It was a great final as both sides playing some great hockey but it was Jacqui Hudson from Sevenoaks that sealed the Kent sides win in the 63rd minute.



Michele Harvey from Sevenoaks said; “It feels absolutely amazing. Our team is such a wonderful team we have all been playing for many years together and that what makes it so special. I have been playing for over 33 years and it’s just amazing the girls are fantastic.



“Ever since the finals have been held at Lee Valley it has made it so important to get there, it’s been extra special that we can play here. And I think that’s what spurs the girls on so much and we love it here.”



Investec Women’s O45s Cup



Sevenoaks (3) 4

Nicholson (4, 34) Kelly (18) Hudson (63)



Redland UWE Wereys (1) 1

Michelle Aldridge (13)





Canterbury O35s women



Investec Women’s O35s Cup



Olton & West Warwkshire (2) 3

Walton (18) Webb (22) (57)



Canterbury (1) 3

Mel Clewlow (33) (49) (70)



Canterbury win on penalty shoot out 4-2



A hatricks for Canterburys Mel Clewlow helped her team bounce back to win a thrilling shoot out against Olton & West Warwkishire in the Investec Women’s O35s Cup.



London 2012 medallist Sally Walton opened the scoring with a wonder reverse strike whizzing past the keeper. Canterbury had their chances but could quite finish, after a great through ball from Walton to Webb who faked left to danced round the keeper neatly slotting the ball into the goal to give Olton a 2-0 lead.

Canterbury fought on and just before half time they were rewarded for their efforts after a scrap in the goal Mel Clewlow experience came out top to pull one back for her side.



The second half Canterbury forced the Olton keeper to work hard but couldn’t deny Clewlow her second goal of the match making it 2-2.



Olton’s Webb put her team out in front tapping it past the keeper giving her team the lead; Canterbury didn’t shy away with XX making some outstanding saves. In the dying minutes Clewlow got her hatrick from a penalty corner, darting round the defence to strike the back board forcing a shoot out!



Canterbury won the shoot out 4-2 to be crowned Investec Women’s O35s Cup winners!



Jackie Laslett said; “It feels amazing to be champions, we came here last year and lost in the finals and we were absolutely gutted. But this year was ours, it feels amazing especially to come back from 2-0 down quite early on in the game when we felt that we had a lot of the possession and to fight back from 2-0 down was brilliant. In the last minute to draw level to take it to shuffles is amazing. Everyone that took part in the shuffles from Canterbury was absolutely brilliant; they kept their cool and performed brilliantly.”





O35s Barnes Shield Women



Investec Women’s O35s Shield



Barnes (0) 2

Doyle (54) Fox (67)



Wisbech Town (0) 0



Barnes beat Wisbech Town 2-0 to take the victory of the Investec O35s Shield at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis centre.



The first half Barnes applied the pressure to Wishbech, but goal keeper Lorraine Wallis denied them any chances of a goal. It was only in the second half when Triona Doyle broke deadlock beating the Wallis to give her side the lead. Liz Fox soon increased her sides lead to give them the victory 2-0.





Taunton Vale O45s Plate



Investec Womens O45s Plate



Taunton Vale (0) 1

Binding



Driffield (0) 1

Tuplin



Taunton Vale won on a penalty shoot-out 2-1



Taunton Vale beat Driffield in a thrilling penalty shoot out to win the Investec Women’s O45s Plate.



Both teams had their chances but couldn’t do enough to get on the score sheet. When Tuplin lifted the ball over the keeper to her side the lead that gave both sides an injection of energy as Taunton fought back, Donovan just lost her footing forcing her shot to go just wide of the goal. It wasn’t long till the pink army pulled one back as Binding found the back of the goal.



As the final whistle went both sides took their place for a shoot out for Taunton Vale to win on the final shot of the shoot out to be crowned victorious.



Driffield will still go away smiling after one of their players, Helen Hough was popped the question on the pitch by her now fiancé James Taylor. We want to wish them all the best!





O35s Harleston Magpies trophy



Investec Womens O35s Trophy



Harleston Magpies 8

Stott (5, 29, 63), Wheelhouse (23, 27, 42), Griffin (46), Tibbenham (60)



Timperley 0



Hat-tricks from Anouska Stott and Angie Wheelhouse ensured Harleston Magpies left the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre as the Investec Women’s Over 35s Trophy champions.



Facing a Timperley side who had won six games in order to reach the final, Harleston made the perfect start as Stott tucked away her first in the fifth minute.



The lead was doubled in the 23rd minute by Wheelhouse, who then added her second four minutes later with Stott making it 4-0 at half-time. Wheelhouse then finished off a superb hat-trick in the 42nd minute before Teresa Griffin scored with virtually her first touch since coming on not long after.



Jose Tibbenham also got her name on the scoresheet with ten minutes to play before Stott rounded off her hat-trick after being denied on numerous occasions by the unflappable Rachel Small in the Timperley goal.



The victory left Louisa Greenacre feeling very happy and the captain was effusive with her praise of her two forwards.



“Anouska and Angie have been dependable all year with their goals and today everyone saw why we made the final. They are exceptional players but their goalkeeper also played really well, I’d like to praise her.”



England Hockey Board Media release