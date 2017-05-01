

UoN trophy Winner



University of Nottingham are the 2017 Investec Women’s Vase Final champions after overcoming Alderley Edge in a dramatic shootout following a truly memorable game.





Few could have predicted the chaos that was to ensue in a quiet opening quarter of an hour before Annabel Hebb put Alderley Edge in front, capitalising on a rebound following a save by Martha Baker.



Their lead didn’t last long however as the game approached half-time it was UoN who were in charge thanks to goals from Abby Pelling, Milly Bennett and Emma Hardern, the latter with a fiercely struck flick from a penalty corner.

Alderly pulled one back just before the interval through Caitlin Polley and this seemed to inspire the side from Cheshire as they pulled level in the 40th minute with Hebb’s second of the game.



The topsy-turvy nature of the game then continued as UoN took the lead once again through Emma Berry before Amanda Bennison once again levelled the scores with 15 minutes to play. Surprisingly however there were no further scorers, meaning the game was to be decided on strokes.



And it was Bennett who ensured her side were the ones to leave London victorious following two great saves by Baker, who said the result was the perfect end to a great season for the team, despite her nerves prior to the shoot-out.



“I’m not a fan of shuffles but we did it, we won! It’s just a great end to a great season after we won the league as well - it's the perfect way to end a great three years at uni.”



Investec Women's Trophy Final



University of Nottingham (3) 4

Pelling (21), Bennett (26), Hardern (32), Berry (49)



Alderley Edge (2) 4

Hebb (16, 40), Polley (35), Bennison (55)



UoN win 3-1 on a penalty shoot-out





Chichester Vase Winners



Chichester were first on the score sheet with super sub Demelza Peake making an instant impact giving her side the lead. It was end to end and with five minutes left of the first half Amersham and Chalfont Alice Keddy reverse strike goes just wide of the goal.



Amersham & Chalfont came out of the blocks hard in the second half and were rewarded for their efforts as Jess Reus threw everything into her reverse strike to go in at the far post. Both teams gave it their all with Amersham coming closest hitting the post. It finished 1-1 which meant for a penalty shoot out where Chichester won in sudden death 4-3.



Verena Sambel was ecstatic; “We don’t things easy for ourselves do we! It’s something else playing here, our boys were here last year and we were all here supporting them and now this year it’s our turn to win. Little old Chichester, a voluntary run club and we are coming home with the vase it is fantastic achievement, I am so happy for them.”



Investec Women's Vase



Amersham & Chalfont (0) 1

Reus (42)



Chichester (1) 1

Peake (12)



Chichester win on penalty shoot out 4-3



England Hockey Board Media release