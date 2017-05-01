

Surbiton women Cup winners 2017



Two outstanding solo goals from Hollie Webb and Hannah Martin helped Surbiton lift yet another piece of silverware as they beat Clifton Robinsons to win the Investec Women’s Cup.





They were aided by two goals from Giselle Ansley and a tap in by Emily Atkinson as Surbiton took the title from last year’s champions and secured their second trophy in a week, following on from their success in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Finals last weekend.



Coming off the back off the back of that, Surbiton knew they would be in for a test during their last domestic game of the season against a side they narrowly beat 4-3 in their final league game last month.



The result means they end the season on the highest possible note and provides the perfect preparation for their forthcoming EuroHockey Club Champions Cup.



After a cautious start to the game from both sides it was Sarah Haycroft who had the first clear sight of goal, her wicked strike well saved down low by Sarah Ellis.



Ansley then opened the scoring in the 16th minute as she squeezed the ball into the net despite the best efforts of a diving Ellis, with the ‘keeper also unlucky with the second goal after a fine save fell at the feet of Atkinson six minutes later.



Webb then made it three just before half-time with a magical effort, weaving her way in and out of defenders down the right wing before bundling the ball over Ellis and into the net.



Clifton threatened to find a way back early in the second half but Ansley scored her second of the game in the 52nd minute with another wicked flick.



Martin then produced her own spectacular goal as she once again showcase her unbelievable ball control to devastating effect before smashing the ball into the top corner via a deflection.



However, in spite of her delight at both Webb scoring her first goal of the season and the result, captain Haycroft believes her team still have work to do before they begin their European campaign.



The midfielder said: “I feel ecstatic. Obviously on the back of last weekend’s victory in the league finals it is great to come back here and win again.

“But we are quite hard on ourselves and there are still thing we think we can improve - there are still things we need to work on in training.



“We are definitely excited for the Euros. Momentum is such a powerful thing and coming off the back of last week’s league final victory this is the best preparation.



“Hollie went on a bit of a dribble and scored a bit of a wonder goal which was great. It was an excellent goal and hopefully she can score many more for us.”



Surbiton(3) 5

Ansley (16, 52), Atkinson (22), Webb (34), Martin (68)



Clifton Robinsons (0) 0



England Hockey Board Media release