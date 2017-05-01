

Devon Manchester played his 100 and 101st Black Sticks game on Sunday. ROBERT KITCHIN/FAIRFAX NZ



The Black Sticks men have gone down 3-0 to India in their second match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia.





Mandeep Singh opened the scoring for the hosts midway through the second quarter with a deflection, and Harmanpreet Singh then doubled the lead just before halftime with a powerful drag flick.



Harmanpreet then added another in the same fashion early in the fourth quarter to seal the result.



Earlier on Sunday (NZ time), the Black Sticks began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Australia, in a game delayed by two hours due to a lightning storm.



Goalkeeper Devon Manchester was playing his 100th test in that match, and was outstanding, shutting down several Australian chances, but allowed Tom Craig to fire home a field goal two minutes into the second half.



Dominic Newman struck back with eight minutes remaining to level the scores, but there was no winner to be had.



The Black Sticks' tournament continues with matches against Japan on Tuesday (at 10pm), Malaysia on Thursday (at 12.30am), Great Britain on Friday (at 8pm), then a playoff on Saturday.



AT A GLANCE



Black Sticks 0 lost to India 3 (Harmanpreet Singh 2, Mandeep Singh)



Q1: 0-0; Q2: 0-2; Q3: 0-2



Stuff