By David Leggat





Blacksticks' Stephen Jenness. Photo / Photosport



The Black Sticks have a day to ponder after being well beaten by India in their second match at the Azlan Shah men's hockey tournament in Malaysia last night.





The world No 8 Black Sticks had started the tournament well, sharing the points with second-ranked Australia in their opener.



However India were too good last night, winning 3-0, and dominating in the important statistical departments.



They had 11 shots on New Zealand's goal to four by the Black Sticks; they had 67 percent possession on the opposition half and had a 7-1 penalty corner advantage.



India scored through Mandeep Singh, with a clever twist and turn to put a volley home in the second quarter, before two Harmanpreet Singh drag flicks at penalty corners buried New Zealand.



They were not without their chances.



Experienced attacker Stephen Jenness had one fine attempt early on which was just wide and Sam Lane had a firm penalty corner shot blocked.



Next up are Japan on Tuesday night.



